Dads and coaches: They were mostly the same at big Father's Day softball event in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — It was Father’s Day weekend in Great Falls, which means a whole lot of girls and their proud papas enjoyed a softball buffet that lasted three days. The Falls Fusion Classic opened Friday night at Multi-Sports Complex, where all eight diamonds were occupied by more than 600 girls from the age of 8 through 18 – all of them supported by their fathers and many of them coached by those same dads. All teams are guaranteed at least four games and could play five or six.