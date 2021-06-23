Kerviona Bailey, Minot, arrested on terrorizing, prostitution charges

Minot police arrested Kerviona LaJoyce Bailey, 31, on Tuesday in connection with the stabbing of a 65-year-old Minot man at a northwest Minot hotel on June 17. Bailey’s boyfriend, Timothy Lee Hagan, 38, was arrested earlier and has been charged with Class A felony attempted murder, Class A felony kidnapping with intent to terrorize, Class A felony kidnapping for ransom or reward, Class C felony terrorizing, Class C felony terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, and Class C felony aggravated assault. He is in custody at the Ward County Jail on $750,000 cash or corporate surety bond. A preliminary hearing in his case is scheduled for July 19 before Judge Stacy Louser.