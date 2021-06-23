Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minot, ND

Kerviona Bailey, Minot, arrested on terrorizing, prostitution charges

Minot Daily News
 12 days ago

Minot police arrested Kerviona LaJoyce Bailey, 31, on Tuesday in connection with the stabbing of a 65-year-old Minot man at a northwest Minot hotel on June 17. Bailey’s boyfriend, Timothy Lee Hagan, 38, was arrested earlier and has been charged with Class A felony attempted murder, Class A felony kidnapping with intent to terrorize, Class A felony kidnapping for ransom or reward, Class C felony terrorizing, Class C felony terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, and Class C felony aggravated assault. He is in custody at the Ward County Jail on $750,000 cash or corporate surety bond. A preliminary hearing in his case is scheduled for July 19 before Judge Stacy Louser.

www.minotdailynews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minot, ND
County
Ward County, ND
Ward County, ND
Crime & Safety
Minot, ND
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Prostitution#Trinity Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
NHLPosted by
NBC News

Columbus goalie, 24, dies from fall after fireworks mishap

Matiss Kivlenieks, a candidate to be the Columbus Blue Jackets' future starting goaltender, died in Michigan after fleeing a hot tub and hitting his head following a Fourth of July fireworks accident, police said Monday. He was 24. Police in Novi, Michigan, said a mortar-style firework tilted slightly and started...
BusinessPosted by
CBS News

Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO as retailer starts new chapter

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos stepped down as CEO on Monday, handing over the reins as the company navigates the challenges of a world fighting to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. Andy Jassy, who ran Amazon's cloud-computing business, replaced Bezos, a change the company announced in February. Bezos, Amazon's biggest shareholder...

Comments / 0

Community Policy