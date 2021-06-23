Cancel
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, June 23, 2021

By Harrison Holland
 12 days ago
BamaCentral Headlines ...

Did you notice?

  • Despite a season ending in disappointment, Alabama baseball has itself a postseason award candidate in junior pitcher Tyler Ras. He's already been named to the SEC All-Defensive Team.
  • When this tweet was sent, Alabama AD Greg Byrne was (probably) somewhere with the hashtag #OlympiansMadeHere already queued, and for good reason. UA student-athletes-turned-Olympians is quite an endorsement from where he sits.
  • Jonathan Allen is far from Tuscaloosa, where you can expect anything but .500-type records in football. Should I tell him, or do you want to?

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

June 23, 1965: The first book published about legendary Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant went on sale. “Winning Isn't Everything,” was written by Birmingham News sports editor Benny Marshall, who had covered Bryant since the day he was hired in Houston back in 1958. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"They play like it is a sin to give up a point." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant when talking about his defense prior the 1962 Sugar Bowl.

We'll leave you with this ...

