Heading into the second game of their weekend series on Saturday with the Tampa Bay Rays, the Toronto Blue Jays announced Danny Jansen would be returning to the team. Jansen will be back on the roster nearly four weeks after leaving in the fourth inning on June 6 against the Houston Astros with what turned out to be a hamstring injury. Jansen had struggled to start the season over 42 games, as he posted a slash line of .157/.248/.278 which was coming off a season where he batted just .183 in 2020.