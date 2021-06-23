Popular Jamaican food truck’s new sit-down spot gives a mighty roar

Toss a stone in Colorado Springs and you’re bound to hit a food truck. They were proliferating long before the pandemic, and the past year has only added new faces to the mobile scene. But nearly a decade ago we could count all those we knew of on a couple hands. One of the early ones to market, in 2013, was High Grade Foods, a Jamaican truck with a slick, rasta-colored banner wrap featuring a growling lion’s face. Fitting that roar were badass bites, hugely flavorful with island spice. Truck owner Everton Cameron had come out of four-star hotel work in Jamaica and he brought a level of professionalism quickly evident in his service.