Jake Paul Threatens Tyron Woodley With Bizarre Warning Ahead Of Upcoming Fight

By Daniel Richardson
UNILAD
UNILAD
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jake Paul seems to be using strange metaphors ahead of his boxing matches in an attempt to intimidate his opponents. Paul has managed to create a successful career in boxing recently. His fights have generated a great deal of publicity and been watched by millions, while people debate what social media personalities are doing to the sport. The YouTuber turned boxer now has his eyes set on his upcoming bout after winning his last three.

