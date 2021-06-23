Jake Paul Threatens Tyron Woodley With Bizarre Warning Ahead Of Upcoming Fight

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley says he is eyeing a third-round knockout over Jake Paul in the pair’s summer boxing match. Woodley makes his professional boxing debut when he takes on Paul on August 28. It’s Woodley’s first fight since he was let go by the UFC following four straight losses, but even despite his struggles as of late, he is confident he has the skills to go in there and hand Paul his first loss in boxing. Speaking to Michael Bisping on the “Believe You Me” podcast, Woodley called his shot and said that he expects a third-round knockout over Paul.