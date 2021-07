Illinois basketball is still trying to find a piece or two to fill out their roster for the upcoming season. I love the talent Brad Underwood and the Illini coaching staff have already brought into the program. Omar Payne will be a nice option at the No. 5 spot with Kofi Cockburn departing. The Illini backcourt will also get a shot in the arm with the addition of Alfonso Plummer. The sharpshooter will replace some of the missing production from Ayo Dosunmu’s departure.