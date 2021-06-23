Off the Wire

The NCAA put the Creighton men's basketball program on two years' probation and docked scholarships each of the next two seasons on Tuesday after alleging that a former assistant coach accepted cash from a management agency. The committee on infractions said Preston Murphy did not take any other action after the meeting in a Las Vegas hotel. But the meeting itself violated NCAA rules because the receipt of money formalized a business relationship in which the management company could attempt to use the coach to gain access to Creighton players. The penalties are the latest in a wide-ranging FBI probe into college basketball corruption that has ensnared numerous coaches and several high-profile schools, including Kansas and North Carolina State. Murphy, who was never charged with a crime, was given a two-year show-cause penalty by the NCAA, but most of the penalties were aimed at the Bluejays program for its failure to properly investigate the case.