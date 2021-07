Fourteen years before Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib became the first active NFL player to come out as gay, John Amaechi made similar history over in the NBA. In 2007, Amaechi revealed he was gay in his memoir Man in the Middle. He had been out of the league for five years by that point but was the first former NBA player to come out. So if there’s anyone who can relate to Nassib and appreciate what he did this week, it’s Amaechi, who played five years in the NBA with the Cavs, Magic and Jazz.