Julie Sinnamon and Aongus Hegarty to lead Balance for Better Business

Many of us are familiar with how the biblical story of David and Goliath ended, with tiny, unassuming David overcoming Goliath, the larger, heavier favorite in battle. Much in the same way, Antonio Argibay, AIA, LEED AP believes that smaller firms — the Davids — are more adaptable than industry behemoths — the Goliaths — in a post-COVID world. His thinking is based on his experience as the leader and managing principal of Meridian Design Associates, Architects P.C., a 40-year-old, boutique-sized architectural firm with headquarters in New York City and satellite offices in Miami and Los Angeles. As a response to this paradigm, Argibay has maintained a leanness in his company’s composition, mindfully fine-tuning his team as required to maintain a competitive advantage. Indeed, he cultivates a purposeful growth that evolves over a longer term that emphasizes individual skill sets.