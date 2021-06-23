Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Julie Sinnamon and Aongus Hegarty to lead Balance for Better Business

By Elaine Burke
Silicon Republic
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former Enterprise Ireland CEO and the Dell executive will lead the initiative driving for greater gender balance in Irish business. Julie Sinnamon and Aongus Hegarty have been appointed the new co-chairs of Balance for Better Business (B4BB). Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD, announced...

www.siliconrepublic.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Dell
Person
Leo Varadkar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enterprise Ireland#Business Leadership#Ida Ireland#Irish#Td#Eu#Ida#Dell Technologies#The European Union#Greencore Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
EconomySilicon Republic

‘Security is about balancing threat, risk and the business’

Chris Davey talks about his role in Accenture’s security practice and the importance of staying up to date on the ever-changing infosec landscape. For those working in cybersecurity, mitigating risks and cyberthreats is extremely important. But there is also a need to balance a company’s business needs with its risk levels.
Businesswashingtonexec.com

Appgate Appoints Ned Miller to Lead Federal Division

Secure access company Appgate has tapped Ned Miller as senior vice president and general manager for the company’s federal division. Miller will direct Appgate’s go-to-market strategies within the federal category, will collaborate with the sales and technical leadership teams, and will interface with the company’s engineering team. He will report directly to Appgate CEO Barry Field.
Public HealthThrive Global

Covid 19 forced me to level up my business for the better

I have spent my entire career working in the events industry that was until Covid-19 struck earlier last year and the events industry as we know it was flipped upside down. I am the founder of ‘The Brand Activators’, an events agency based in the North of England featuring an A-list speaker bureau, designed to deliver exceptional events complemented by a roster of experts with experience and authority in their chosen fields to speak at events and in consultancy environments.
Businessfinextra.com

Tesco bank appoints interim underwriting chief

Tesco Bank has announced the appointment of Gary Duggan to the roles of interim Chief Executive Officer, Tesco Underwriting, and interim Chief Insurance Officer, Tesco Bank. These appointments are subject to regulatory approval. Gary has spent his career in banking and insurance and is currently a senior adviser at Oxbow...
Businessaithority.com

SCMO2 Joins Argano to Build the Digital Foundations That Make Businesses Run Better

SCMO2 adds deep expertise in supply chain solutions for complex businesses. Argano announced SCMO2 will join its platform to architect supply chains solutions that are resilient, flexible and integral to the digital foundations that make businesses run better. Headquartered in Atlanta, leading supply chain planning firm SCMO2 was founded in...
BusinessSilicon Republic

Google announces Adaire Fox-Martin as its new EMEA Cloud president

One of Fortune Magazine’s top 50 most powerful women, she brings with her more than two decades of leadership experience in the technology sector. Adaire Fox-Martin has been appointed as Google’s new EMEA Cloud president. Based in Dublin, she will lead the company’s Cloud Sales organisation for the region starting today (5 July).
BusinessSilicon Republic

Sligo’s SL Controls acquired in €16.9m deal

The Sligo company has been bought by Danish IT services supplier NNIT and plans to continue its growth. SL Controls, a Sligo-based software integration firm, has been acquired by Danish IT group NNIT for €16.9m. Founded in 2002, SL Controls has clients in several industries but is particularly active in...
WorldSilicon Republic

‘All-island approach to research’ gets boost with new €40m initiative

The Government’s new North-South Research Programme is set to be ‘an investment in the future of this island’. A new research programme has been allocated €40m in funding to help deepen the links between higher education institutions and researchers across the island of Ireland. The North-South Research Programme, which was...
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Leading In The Green Business Boon

Sustainable business practices are not just a moral imperative but also make excellent business sense. Our recent research highlights ways to monetize emerging tech tools that make business “greener” and more prosperous, says Ben Pring, chief futurist from Cognizant’s Center for the Future of Work. Even with the steep dip...
CarsEastern New Mexico News

Opinion: Going green better business model

Ford's announcement that it's about to unveil an all-electric F-150 to eventually replace its gas- and diesel-powered pickups is a big pop-culture deal. This is America's most popular vehicle we're talking about. You'll find it on big-city streets and way back in the sticks. Heck, you can even find it as the vehicle of choice for some roughnecks down in the oil patches of the Permian Basin. It's a symbol of our American way of life.
Small BusinessThrive Global

Is Bigger Really Better When It Comes to Business?

Many of us are familiar with how the biblical story of David and Goliath ended, with tiny, unassuming David overcoming Goliath, the larger, heavier favorite in battle. Much in the same way, Antonio Argibay, AIA, LEED AP believes that smaller firms — the Davids — are more adaptable than industry behemoths — the Goliaths — in a post-COVID world. His thinking is based on his experience as the leader and managing principal of Meridian Design Associates, Architects P.C., a 40-year-old, boutique-sized architectural firm with headquarters in New York City and satellite offices in Miami and Los Angeles. As a response to this paradigm, Argibay has maintained a leanness in his company’s composition, mindfully fine-tuning his team as required to maintain a competitive advantage. Indeed, he cultivates a purposeful growth that evolves over a longer term that emphasizes individual skill sets.
BusinessSilicon Republic

IoT company Taoglas acquires Smartsensor Technologies

Taoglas plans to strengthen its IoT managed services offering through its latest acquisition. Taoglas has acquired Australian company, Smartsensor Technologies, an end-to-end IoT provider of smart asset management products. The acquisition is part of Taoglas’s mission to expand its offering in the IoT market through an aggressive growth plan involving...
Energy IndustrySilicon Republic

EU-funded project predicts 78m batteries dumped every day by 2025

The position paper from Enables calls on industry to improve power cell lifespans. Enables, which is coordinated by the Tyndall National Institute at University College Cork and has received more than €5m in EU funding to date, is calling on policymakers and industry leaders to extend the lifetime of device batteries.
TechnologySilicon Republic

For diversity in tech, ‘skills-based hiring should become the norm’

CodinGame’s Aude Barral spoke to Siliconrepublic.com about creating diverse tech teams and making the sector more inclusive as a whole. Aude Barral is the co-founder of CodinGame, a training and recruitment platform for developers that aims to bring more diversity to tech teams. She graduated from the Institute of Political...
AgricultureSilicon Republic

Project could see windfarms in Ireland become ‘mini nature reserves’

MaREI researchers are looking to boost biodiversity by using windfarms as conservation sites. Many researchers in Ireland are urgently addressing the climate emergency. While some are trying to remove barriers to efficient energy use, others are reimagining the farming industry to lessen our impact on the environment. Another team is...
TechnologyStreetInsider.com

Order-to-Cash platform Sidetrade signs global digital transformation deal with Veolia Group

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sidetrade (Euronext Growth : ALBFR.PA), the Artificial Intelligence Order-to-Cash (O2C) platform dedicated to accelerating and securing cashflow, has been selected by Veolia Group and its subsidiaries, as their exclusive global supplier for digital dunning and payment dispute resolution. The initial three-year contract will give Veolia a clearer vision of customer payment behavior worldwide, and help lay the groundwork for optimal management of accounts receivable.
Cell PhonesSilicon Republic

How Europe is handling robo-journalists in the AI age

The Council of Europe has recently adopted key resolutions concerning AI and its intersection with media and journalism. Should computers write the news? What about AI-controlled newsfeeds? If AI tools remove deliberately misleading information, is that an infringement of freedom of expression, or does it protect public discourse?. During the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy