What is the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear or read the words ‘life insurance’?. More often than not, when someone mentions insurance, immediately, the first thing most people think of is death benefit (a.k.a., the sum that beneficiaries get after an insured person passes away). That’s just how it is. We all grew up learning that this is how insurance functions, which is also one of the main reasons people delay the priority of life insurance. Let’s hear from the Queen of Life Insurance, Ebony Ruffin, on why life insurance is more than a death benefit, it’s a wealth benefit.