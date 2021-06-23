Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Chrissy Teigen: John Legend has been 'my everything' amid bullying allegations

By Celebretainment
Delaware County Daily Times
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChrissy Teigen has revealed John Legend has "been everything" to her amid her bullying allegations. The 35-year-old model admitted she has been leaning on her husband - with whom she has five-year-old daughter Luna and three-year-old son Miles - after recently accused by Courtney Stodden of telling them to take their own life in public tweets and private DMs when they were a teenager, which Chrissy has publicly apologized for.

www.delcotimes.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Courtney Stodden
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Person
John Legend
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Entertainment Tonight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Chrissy Teigen Talks Possible Oprah Interview After Bullying Scandal, Seems To Laugh Off Idea Accuser Courtney Stodden Could Be Involved

Chrissy Teigen has been publicly accused of cyberbullying a few people on social media, with a lot of her past comments appearing to joke about the deaths of others. After the situation was brought to light, the Lip Sync Battle host went on a very public apology tour and even labeled herself as a “troll." But the scandal took a few interesting turns when it came to Michael Costello's allegations against her and how Teigen decided to respond. Now, speculation has been brewing of late that a Meghan Markle-inspired Oprah Winfrey interview with Teigen is in the works to formally address the scandal.
Celebritiesmediaite.com

‘She’s Not That Hot’: Fox News Anchor Weighs in on Chrissy Teigen

Fox News anchor Julie Banderas declared Chrissy Teigen “not that hot” during a segment about Teigen issuing an apology for her past cyberbullying. “I’m going to play mean girl for a second,” Banderas said, addressing Outnumbered guest Josh Holmes. “She’s not that hot. I mean honestly, she’s really not. If...
Celebritiesfoxwilmington.com

Chrissy Teigen reveals how she’s doing amid cyberbullying scandal

Chrissy Teigen is speaking out for the first time on camera since becoming the center of a cyberbullying scandal last month. The former model was captured by TMZ as she pulled into the carport of her West Hollywood abode on Monday. Teigen fielded a number of questions regarding the viral spiral that has led to the “Cravings” author stepping away from partnerships and retailers shelving her products.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who are John Legend’s parents?

HOLLYWOOD star John Legend often boasts about his music and family life on social media. The dad-of-two has spoken about rebuilding his connection with his mom Phyllis through the years. Who are John Legend's parents?. John Roger Stephens, whose stage name is John Legend, is the son of Phyllis and...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Chrissy Teigen ‘steps away’ from cleaning company amid bullying scandal to ‘focus on herself’

Chrissy Teigen has stepped away from her cleaning company Safely amid ongoing backlash over her role in a bullying scandal.In March, the Cravings author launched the cleaning product company with Kris Jenner and Good American co-founder Emma Grede.However, over the weekend, the company released a statement in which it announced that Teigen would be “stepping away” from Safely to focus on herself and her family.“Chrissy will be stepping away from Safely to take much needed time to focus on herself and be with her family,” the statement posted to Instagram read. “We fully support her decision and are so thankful...
CelebritiesGephardt Daily

Gal Gadot, Chrissy Teigen celebrate their husbands on Father’s Day

June 20 (UPI) — “Wonder Woman 1984” actress Gal Gadot and “Lip Sync Battle” co-star Chrissy Teigen praised their spouses in Fathers’ Day social media posts. Gadot, 36, has been married to Jaron Varsano since 2008. She is pregnant with their third child. “Babe, we won the the jackpot with...
Celebritiespapermag.com

The Michael Costello Story Goes Deeper Than Chrissy Teigen

It started with a bang, not a whimper, when designer Michael Costello posted a strongly worded, now-deleted, multi-slide Instagram post on the evening of June 14. "I did not want to post this but cannot be happy until I speak my mind," he began. "I wanted to kill myself and I still am traumatized, depressed and have thought of suicide." In the ensuing six slides, Costello shared what he described as a blacklisting attempt by Chrissy Teigen. Hours earlier, Teigen had posted a public apology on Medium after old tweets of hers, unrelated to Costello, began resurfacing. "I was a troll, full stop," she wrote. "And I am so sorry."
CelebritiesPosted by
OK! Magazine

Meghan Markle 'Ghosted' Chrissy Teigen After Bullying Claims, Despite Model Mediating Duchess & Kim Kardashian Altercation: Source

It appears Chrissy Teigen can't catch a break — and now once-close gal pal Meghan Markle is throwing in the towel on their friendship amid the model's ongoing cyberbullying controversy. Article continues below advertisement. Markle has reportedly "ghosted" the mother-of-two after she first made headlines in May for her past...