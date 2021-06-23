Chrissy Teigen: John Legend has been 'my everything' amid bullying allegations

Chrissy Teigen has gone from applauded casual shade thrower to being outright accused of cyberbullying, by several parties, faster than a New York minute. Most recently, Project Runway’s Michael Costello alleged that his encounters with her have been so traumatic as to make him feel suicidal. But Teigen’s rep countered that the receipts for Costello’s DMs were actually not real, implying that he was lying about being bullied by her. It’s been a back-and-forth ever since, so much so many fans' heads are still spinning, and now even Teigen’s husband, John Legend, is getting involved in the mess.