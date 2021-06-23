Cancel
Chrissy Teigen: John Legend has been 'my everything' amid bullying allegations

By Celebretainment
hazard-herald.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChrissy Teigen has revealed John Legend has "been everything" to her amid her bullying allegations. The 35-year-old model admitted she has been leaning on her husband - with whom she has five-year-old daughter Luna and three-year-old son Miles - after recently accused by Courtney Stodden of telling them to take their own life in public tweets and private DMs when they were a teenager, which Chrissy has publicly apologized for.

www.hazard-herald.com
TennisPosted by
Outsider.com

Chrissy Teigen Called Out by Piers Morgan After Cyberbullying Apology

Piers Morgan turned his attention to another American woman, Tuesday, this time criticizing Chrissy Teigen, referring to her as “American’s celebrity Cancellor-in-Chief.”. Morgan, who is a British TV host and columnist, didn’t approve of the apology Teigen offered Monday. In his column for The Daily Mail, Morgan wrote of Chrissy...
CelebritiesEast Bay Times

Chrissy Teigen faces new bullying claim: ‘I didn’t see the point of living,’ says designer Michael Costello

Hours after Chrissy Teigen issued an agonized apology Monday for cyberbullying teenaged TV personality Courtney Stodden 10 years ago, the model was hit with a new bullying accusation from fashion designer Michael Costello, who said she drove him to suicidal despair by rallying her friends to blacklist him after she falsely accused him of being a racist.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Chrissy Teigen Apology Tour Has Turned Into A Mess As Other Celebs Weigh In

Chrissy Teigen has been known as somewhat of a clapback queen in life and on Twitter. She frequently and freely gives her opinion on everyone, whether that be Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro or Matthew Perry’s Raya match coming forward. But the popular funny gal host of Lip Sync Battle is facing mounting accusations of past cyberbullying. In the aftermath of the allegations, Teigen has had to continue her public apology tour and, to add to the mess, other celebrities are weighing in with their opinions as well.
POTUSCBS News

Chrissy Teigen apologizes for her "old awful" tweets

Chrissy Teigen has written a Medium post on what she calls her "old awful (awful, awful), tweets," saying she is apologizing to the people she insulted in her previous social media posts. Several insensitive tweets recently resurfaced online, showing Teigen taking aim at Courtney Stodden, "Teen Mom" star Farrah Abraham...
Celebritiesfoxwilmington.com

Chrissy Teigen reveals how she’s doing amid cyberbullying scandal

Chrissy Teigen is speaking out for the first time on camera since becoming the center of a cyberbullying scandal last month. The former model was captured by TMZ as she pulled into the carport of her West Hollywood abode on Monday. Teigen fielded a number of questions regarding the viral spiral that has led to the “Cravings” author stepping away from partnerships and retailers shelving her products.
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Courtney Stodden Wants in on Potential Chrissy Teigen, Oprah Interview

Courtney Stodden thinks an Oprah interview with Chrissy Teigen on cyberbullying would be remiss to leave out one important piece to the story … Courtney Stodden!!!. Courtney was on their way into their show Friday at the 1720 in downtown Los Angeles when a photog asked if Stodden would like to go on Oprah for a Megan Markle-type interview with Chrissy.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Chrissy Teigen And Michael Costello's Feud Just Got More Complicated, And John Legend Is Involved

Chrissy Teigen has gone from applauded casual shade thrower to being outright accused of cyberbullying, by several parties, faster than a New York minute. Most recently, Project Runway’s Michael Costello alleged that his encounters with her have been so traumatic as to make him feel suicidal. But Teigen’s rep countered that the receipts for Costello’s DMs were actually not real, implying that he was lying about being bullied by her. It’s been a back-and-forth ever since, so much so many fans' heads are still spinning, and now even Teigen’s husband, John Legend, is getting involved in the mess.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

‘Real Housewives’ alum Gretchen Rossi slams Chrissy Teigen over Michael Costello’s claims: ‘Disgusting’

Gretchen Rossi is throwing her support behind Michael Costello after the fashion designer publicly aired his grievance with Chrissy Teigen’s alleged cyberbullying and sleight of hand tactics to make his career difficult behind the scenes. The former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star commented under Costello’s Instagram post and called...
Celebritieswashingtonnewsday.com

Chrissy Teigen claims she ignored one “huge red flag” that pointed to her bullying scandal.

Chrissy Teigen claims she ignored one “huge red flag” that pointed to her bullying scandal. Chrissy Teigen is a well-known social media personality who was recently embroiled in a bullying issue. Teigen has been extensively attacked since Courtney Stodden accused her of harassing them in May, and the internet has dug out past tweets in which she was nasty to other celebs.
CelebritiesEffingham Radio

Did Michael Costello Fake His Chrissy Teigen Receipts?

John Legend is coming out swinging for Chrissy Teigen. The 42-year-old says his wife has been unfairly pilloried by Michael Costello, who says she bullied him, and shared DMs on social media that Legend says were faked. “Chrissy apologized for her public tweets, but after her apology, Mr Costello fabricated...
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

John Legend Insists Michael Costello 'Fabricated' Messages From Chrissy Teigen

John Legend defended wife Chrissy Teigen this week after designer Michael Costello leveled cyberbullying allegations at her. Legend responded Friday to the accusations against his wife in a Twitter thread, stating that Costello, a “Project Runway” veteran, had “fabricated” a series of Instagram messages dating back to 2014 that had been used as the basis for his claims.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Chrissy Teigen ‘steps away’ from cleaning company amid bullying scandal to ‘focus on herself’

Chrissy Teigen has stepped away from her cleaning company Safely amid ongoing backlash over her role in a bullying scandal.In March, the Cravings author launched the cleaning product company with Kris Jenner and Good American co-founder Emma Grede.However, over the weekend, the company released a statement in which it announced that Teigen would be “stepping away” from Safely to focus on herself and her family.“Chrissy will be stepping away from Safely to take much needed time to focus on herself and be with her family,” the statement posted to Instagram read. “We fully support her decision and are so thankful...