Chrissy Teigen: John Legend has been 'my everything' amid bullying allegations
Chrissy Teigen has revealed John Legend has "been everything" to her amid her bullying allegations. The 35-year-old model admitted she has been leaning on her husband - with whom she has five-year-old daughter Luna and three-year-old son Miles - after recently accused by Courtney Stodden of telling them to take their own life in public tweets and private DMs when they were a teenager, which Chrissy has publicly apologized for.