Chrissy Teigen: John Legend has been 'my everything' amid bullying allegations

It started with a bang, not a whimper, when designer Michael Costello posted a strongly worded, now-deleted, multi-slide Instagram post on the evening of June 14. "I did not want to post this but cannot be happy until I speak my mind," he began. "I wanted to kill myself and I still am traumatized, depressed and have thought of suicide." In the ensuing six slides, Costello shared what he described as a blacklisting attempt by Chrissy Teigen. Hours earlier, Teigen had posted a public apology on Medium after old tweets of hers, unrelated to Costello, began resurfacing. "I was a troll, full stop," she wrote. "And I am so sorry."