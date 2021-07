The following article contains allegations of child abuse. Paris Hilton is breaking free and letting go of her past trauma. In her YouTube Originals documentary, "This Is Paris," "The Simple Life" alum exposed the abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of Provo Canyon School, a psychiatric residential treatment center for troubled youth in Utah. There, she claimed she was exiled to solitary confinement, medicated to a point where she felt "numb and exhausted," and monitored every time she needed to use the bathroom, according to People.