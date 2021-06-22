Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID-19 Vaccine Coverage in U.S. Highest Among ≥65-Year-Olds

doctorslounge.com
 16 days ago

Last Updated: June 22, 2021. TUESDAY, June 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 vaccine coverage is 80.0 percent among those aged 65 years and older, while 34.0 percent of those aged 18 to 39 years report having received a COVID-19 vaccine, according to two studies published in the June 21 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

www.doctorslounge.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Covid 19#Cdc#Healthday News#Cdc#Response Team#Leidos Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Warning that fully vaccinated may be spreading Delta variant as cases rise across US

Health experts in the United States have raised the alarm that vaccinated individuals might be spreading the Covid-19 Delta variant, as cases surge in states across the country.The highly transmissible Delta variant now makes up more than half of new infections in the US.Currently the B.1.1.7, or Alpha, variant is the dominant strain in the country, But researchers said the Delta variant would likely overtake the Alpha variant in three to four weeks.Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, told Insider that the spread of the Delta variant could actually be worse than current data...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Missouri mother-of-two, 45, who didn't want to get vaccinated against COVID-19 over fears of side effects dies after contracting Indian 'Delta' variant

A Missouri mother-of-two who didn't get vaccinated against COVID-19 because she feared side effects has died after contracting the Indian 'Delta' variant. Tricia Jones, 45, from Grain Valley, was hesitant about getting the shot after hearing news reports about people suffering rare side effects such as blood clots or heart inflammation and decided to wait.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Can't Go to This State Without Quarantining

The vast majority of U.S. states have dropped quarantine and testing requirements for entry, but for some interstate travel, you would benefit from carrying your vaccination card with you. If you're looking to visit the country's most tropical destination, you may be forced to quarantine if you're not vaccinated. Hawaii is now requiring tourists to either show proof of vaccination against COVID, quarantine, or get tested according to the state's specific protocol if they want to travel there.
Pharmaceuticalsbostonnews.net

Sputnik V is safest among all COVID-19 vaccines: Study

Buenos Aires [Argentina], June 24 (ANI): A study by the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health to monitor the safety of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday that it is the safest among the vaccines. "SputnikV shows the safest profile among COVID vaccines used in the Buenos Aires...
Public Health95.5 FM WIFC

U.S. administers 321.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 321,199,379 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 380,222,670 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 320,687,205 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MarketWatch

Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective in 3 to 17 year olds in early stage study

Sinovac Biotech Ltd. said Wednesday that a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine in children and adolescents between the ages of 3 and 17 demonstrated that the shot is safe and produced a strong antibody response, according to a study published Monday in the medical journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The double-blind, randomized trial involved 552 participants and included a placebo, using two doses spaced 28 days apart. The study is the first involving children as young as 3 years old. China granted the vaccine emergency-use authorization for the 3-to-17 age group on June 3. "Children and adolescents with COVID-19 usually have mild or asymptomatic infections compared to adults," said Gao Qiang, general manager of Sinovac Life Sciences. "Despite this, a small number may still be at risk of severe illness, and this population can still transmit the virus to others."
Public HealthMedscape News

Acceptance of COVID-19 Vaccination Among Health System Personnel

Daniel J. Parente, MD, PhD; Akinlolu Ojo, MD, PhD, MBA; Tami Gurley, PhD; Joseph W. LeMaster, MD, MPH; Mark Meyer, MD; David M. Wild, MD, MBA; Reem A. Mustafa, MBBS, PhD, MPH. Introduction: One-third of the general public will not accept Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination but factors influencing vaccine acceptance among health care personnel (HCP) are not known. We investigated barriers and facilitators to vaccine acceptance within 3 months of regulatory approval (primary outcome) among adult employees and students at a tertiary-care, academic medical center.
Atlanta, GAWXIA 11 Alive

24-year-old urges people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 after undergoing double lung transplant

ATLANTA — There's a serious warning for young people still on the fence about getting a COVID-19 vaccine from a 24-year-old Georgia man who chose not to do so. Blake Bargatze just underwent a double lung transplant Monday after suffering complications from the virus. His mom, Cheryl, talked to 11Alive because Bargatze cant speak yet. She said he wants his experience to be a wake up call for people not getting the vaccine.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
Bismarck, NDJamestown Sun

Many nursing home staff resist COVID-19 shots; these North Dakota facilities have the highest and lowest vaccination rates

BISMARCK — The extent of COVID-19's devastation on North Dakota nursing homes is hard to fathom for those living outside the facilities' walls. Long-term care residents account for about 10% of the state's COVID-19 cases but nearly 60% of its virus-related deaths. The residents who survived the last 16 months found themselves in isolation most of the time as disease control measures put the clamps on family visitation, socializing with neighbors and group activities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy