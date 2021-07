Appointments include former MoPub-Twitter exec team: Kevin Weatherman as Chief Executive Officer, Herman Yang as Chief Strategy Officer. Facet, a collaborative analytics platform dedicated to real-time, business analytics, and agnostic to any cloud data warehouse (CDW), today announced it has raised $8MM in seed funding led by Harrison Metal with participation from Bedrock and Breakpoint Capital. Angel investors Gokul Rajaram, Slava Rubin along with Brian Long, and Andrew Jones from Attentive Mobile also join the series seed round which will help Facet further enable businesses to unify analytics and empower collaborative data exploration in the cloud.