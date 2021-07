The past year has been rough on all of us, including our kids. Many of our kids are still too young to be vaccinated and yet they will be expected to return to in-person school in the fall, where in addition to the normal stressors of school, there will be the added stress of processing the events of the last year. Add the fact that many kids also had additional stressors, such as a family member getting sick, a parent losing their job, or any number of other pandemic-related issues, and that’s a lot.