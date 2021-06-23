Cancel
Jesus’ life was in peril from the time He uttered His first cry

By Billy Graham
Brunswick News
 13 days ago

I’ve always been inclined to believe in God, but the older I get and the more suffering I see makes me wonder if God really does care about what people have to go through. Does He really understand us?. — L.G. Dear L.G.: God did not exclude himself from human...

thebrunswicknews.com
