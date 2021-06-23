Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Suns take 2-0 lead into game 3 against the Clippers

By The Associated Press
San Mateo Daily Journal
 12 days ago

Phoenix Suns (51-21, second in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (47-25, fourth in the Western Conference during the regular season) BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns visit the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference finals with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Suns won the previous meeting 104-103. Cameron Payne scored 29 points to help lead Phoenix to the win and Paul George totaled 26 points in defeat for LA.

www.smdailyjournal.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rajon Rondo
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Serge Ibaka
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Abdel Nader
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Cameron Payne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Phoenix Suns#The Los Angeles Clippers#The Pacific Division#The Associated Press#Data Skrive#Sportradar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Devin Booker Names His “Favorite NBA Player Ever” After Loss To Clippers

In last night’s Game 3 matchup with the Clippers in Los Angeles, the Phoenix Suns suffered their first loss of the series 106-92. The defeat came largely due to a lack of production from squad’s typical scoring leaders. Game 2’s top scorer, Cam Payne, suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter, Chris Paul logged just 15 points after returning from the COVID-19 virus and Devin Booker was held to 5-21 shooting from the field.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA Announces Ruling On DeMarcus Cousins’ Postgame Shove

Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals delivered one of the most memorable endings in playoff history as DeAndre Ayton tipped in a lob in the final second to give the Phoenix Suns a 2-0 advantage over the Los Angeles Clippers. In the wake of the exciting conclusion, a scrum broke out between the benches, leading to postgame disciplinary action from the league.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 reasons Suns won’t blow 2-0 lead vs. Clippers like Mavs, Jazz

The Phoenix Suns have taken a 2-0 lead over the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Finals. This is a position the Clippers are all too familiar with, as this is the third straight time this postseason LA has fallen in an 0-2 hole. The Clippers have played like the best team in the playoffs so far by winning nine consecutive games. Devin Booker is playing at another level, Deandre Ayton is proving to be a dominant center, and the veteran leadership from Chris Paul is huge, whether he’s on the court or not.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Community Shootaround: Clippers-Suns Game 2

The Clippers have faced adversity in each of the first two rounds during this year’s playoffs, and the Western Conference Finals seem to be shaping up no differently. The Clippers rallied from down 0-2 to Luka Doncic and the Mavericks to win Game Seven, thanks to a well-rounded team effort in round one. In round two, they once again started out down 0-2 to the one-seed Jazz, only to win the next four games in a row, weathering the loss of star Kawhi Leonard to take the final two games in convincing fashion. In doing so, the Clippers became the only team to overcome a 2-0 deficit in multiple series during a single playoff run.
NBAbrightsideofthesun.com

Recap: Suns take a 2-0 series lead after a miraculous Deandre Ayton game-winner to beat the Clippers, 104-103

Deandre Ayton had one of the loudest dunks in Suns history on Tuesday night to seal a Game Two win over the Clippers, 104-103, to take a 2-0 series lead. For the first few minutes of the game, the Suns struggled to score. They didn’t want to put the ball in Devin Booker’s hands, likely so as to not tire him out right away and also to avoid Patrick Beverley (who surprisingly started). Booker missed his first two shots.
NBAthecomeback.com

Suns beat the buzzer with amazing alley-oop inbounds play to take down Clippers in Game 2

The Phoenix Suns outlasted the Los Angeles Clippers in a 104-103 Game 2 victory that featured a ridiculous final minute, and a particularly ridiculous game-winning play. The Clippers took their first lead of the fourth quarter on a Paul George bucket with 30.9 seconds left, but Suns star Devin Booker quickly answered with a jumper to give the Suns the lead back with 27.0 seconds left.
NBAsouthernillinoisnow.com

Ayton gives Suns 2-0 lead

PHOENIX (AP) — Deandre Ayton was the hero as the Phoenix Suns took a two-game-to-none lead in the NBA’s Western Conference Finals. Ayton jammed an alley-oop pass from Jae Crowder with 0.7 seconds left to give the Suns a 104-103 triumph over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Suns were down one with 0.9 seconds left when Crowder lofted a high pass on an out-of-bounds play on the baseline. After Ayton’s winning slam, the referees spent about a minute reviewing the play before ruling the basket was good.
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Clippers Remain Confident Despite Falling Down 0-2 to Suns

At this point in their postseason, no adversity, particularly not falling down 0-2 in a series, should phase the LA Clippers. It’s essentially their routine at this point. After Tuesday night’s heartbreaking loss to the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of the Conference Finals, the Clippers have now fallen down 0-2 in all three series in their playoff run. It’s nothing new for them, and they stated as much after the loss.
NBAthesource.com

SOURCE SPORTS: Suns Stuns Clippers On a Buzz Beater Alley to Take a 2-0 Series Lead

The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 104-103 in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Tuesday on a buzzer-beating alley-oop. The Suns were down 103-102 and had the ball under the basket with 0.9 seconds left. Phoenix used a sweet inbounds play to throw a pass from Jae Crowder to Deandre Ayton for an alley-oop.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Clippers: 3 reasons this 0-2 deficit vs. Suns is different

The LA Clippers are in another 0-2 hole, but this scenario is much different from before. The LA Clippers could be considered the comeback kids of this year’s NBA playoffs so far. They’ve managed to escape the 0-2 hole two times, climbing back to defeat the Dallas Mavericks in seven games in the first round and the Utah Jazz in six games in the conference semifinals. Not much has changed in the Western Conference Finals, as the Clippers see themselves down 0-2 once again to the Phoenix Suns.
NBAlasentinel.net

Suns Win on Late Dunk by Ayton, Take 2-0 Series Lead With 104-103 Victory

It was an ending like no other and one that was filled with drama until the final buzzer. Deandre Ayton crushed home an alley-oop pass from Jae Crowder with 0.7 seconds left, giving the Phoenix Suns an emphatic 104-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals to take a commanding 2-0 series lead.
NBAFOX Sports

Deandre Ayton's game-winning basket lifts Suns to 2-0 series lead

If there were one word to describe the end of Game 2 of the Western Conference finals, that word would have to be "unbelievable." With less than one second remaining and the ball buried in the corner of the baseline, Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder unleashed the perfect pass to Deandre Ayton on what was the perfect play to get a basket.
NBADecider

Suns vs. Clippers Game 2 Live Stream: How To Watch Clippers vs. Suns Game 2 Live

The Phoenix Suns host the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 2 of their Western Conference Finals matchup!. Winners of eight-straight, the scorching hot Suns hope to take a 2-0 lead when they battle the Clippers on Tuesday night. The game will be notable for who’s not on the court as both Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul have once again been ruled out for Game 2. Devin Booker was sensational in his debut appearance in the Western Conference Finals, earning the first triple-double of his career as the sharpshooter’s 40/11/13 line helped lead the Suns to a 120-114 victory. Can Phoenix take a 2-0 lead, or will the Clippers go home with a split? We’re about to find out.