Schoolcraft County, MI

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Southern Schoolcraft by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 15:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Southern Schoolcraft BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous swimming conditions are due to high wave action and strong rip currents. * WHERE...Southern Schoolcraft County. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...High wave action and dangerous currents will lead to life threatening swimming conditions. Waves in rapid succession can tire swimmers quickly. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Current related fatalities and rescues in the past have occurred due to similar wave conditions at locations listed below: For Southern Schoolcraft County: Near Lakeview Park and Seul Choix Point.

alerts.weather.gov
Schoolcraft County, MI
#Swimming#Extreme Weather#Beach Hazards Statement#Southern Schoolcraft
