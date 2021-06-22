What to Do if You Find a Lost Cat
Concerned cat lovers are always eager to help out when they find unattended animals. With the appropriate precautions, it’s often safe and easy to do just that. Not all wandering felines will happily welcome the love and support of a concerned cat lover. While friendly strays are usually familiar with (or at least receptive to) human attention, some cats have not experienced successful socialization. As such, they’re far less approachable and tend to necessitate taking precautions.www.petplace.com