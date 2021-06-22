Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

What to Do if You Find a Lost Cat

By Bennett Glace
petplace.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConcerned cat lovers are always eager to help out when they find unattended animals. With the appropriate precautions, it’s often safe and easy to do just that. Not all wandering felines will happily welcome the love and support of a concerned cat lover. While friendly strays are usually familiar with (or at least receptive to) human attention, some cats have not experienced successful socialization. As such, they’re far less approachable and tend to necessitate taking precautions.

www.petplace.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feral Cats#Cat Show#Stray Cats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pet Food
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
Petsinglewoodtoday.com

Looking for a feline friend? Here are some tips for Adopt a Shelter Cat Month from Best Friends Animal Society

Cats star in some of the most viral videos on the Internet and some even grow to celebrity status on Instagram with millions of followers (looking at you, Nala Cat). Yet some of the coolest cats remain undiscovered at shelters and rescues across the country. Since cats are also the most at-risk pets across America, accounting for 69% of animals killed in shelters, it’s crucial to find them loving homes.
Petstheleadernews.com

Can you train cats to walk on leashes?

We recently adopted a kitten and my kids would like to train it to walk on a leash. Is this even possible and, if so, how do we train him?. Congratulations on your new kitty addition! While everyone is used to seeing people walking dogs on a leash, what many might not know is that cats are also capable of leash training and can rather enjoy a walk outside. The key when leash training a cat is to approach the training differently than you would a dog. Since cats are more skittish than dogs, training them to walk on a leash is an exercise in patience. But the payoff is great when you and your cat realize the leash can be your ticket to outdoor adventures with your favorite kitty by your side.
Pinehurst, NCpilot.com

Lost Cat, Siamese Cat in Pinehurst

Additional Comments Diva is very friendly she has been with us for over 20 years we Love And We Miss Her please help to return her home safely. Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
Petspetplace.com

The Perfect Cat Day: What’s an Ideal Cat Schedule?

If you could give your cat the schedule they want, what would it be? What schedule would make your cat the happiest? In this article, we will try to answer that question by helping you understand the way cats like to eat, sleep, play, and live!. How to Keep Your...
Vineland, NJDaily Journal

What can you do to help prevent dog and cat bites?

Bev Greco, executive director, South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter. On a fairly regular basis animals are impounded at the shelter because they have been involved in biting a human or another animal. There are many circumstances that might cause a dog or a cat to bite someone: fear, injury, stranger...
AnimalsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Tortoiseshell Cats: This Mystery "Breed" Isn't What You Think

A tortoiseshell breed of cat doesn't actually exist!. Did you know that the tortoiseshell cat breed doesn't exist as a specific breed of cat? The patterned coat color, not the breed, distinguishes a tortoiseshell. This means that many cat breeds can also be a tortoiseshell! The tricolor tortoiseshell pattern of the coat coloring, not the breed, distinguishes a tortoiseshell coat. The colors in their coats are either "bridled," which makes them appear to be braided together, or "patched," which means the colors form in huge patches all over the body. Tortoiseshell markings may be seen on many different breeds of domestic cats, such as the American shorthair, British shorthair, Cornish Rex, Persian, and Maine Coons.
Petscountryliving.com

Why do dogs lick their paws and what does it mean?

Dogs lick their paws as part of self-grooming routines, however excessive licking could be a red flag. While paw licking is a common behaviour, some additional reasons your dog is licking their paw include anxiety, stress, obsessive behaviour, flea allergies or boredom. We speak to the experts to find out...
AnimalsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Dad Cat Meets His Kittens For The First Time

Momma cat encourages dad as he meets his kittens for the first time in this touching video. In this adorable video, momma cat and her newborn kittens are curled up in their cat bed when dad cat approaches, meeting his new kittens for the first time. The momma's body language is priceless as dad clearly does not know what to do. Momma cat gives him some encouragement so he can feel more comfortable meeting his kittens.
Animalsarcamax.com

WATCH: Contractor finds seven kittens, nine cats inside wall of vacant home

(UPI) A Philadelphia contractor who was taking down a wall at an abandoned home when a kitten fell out ended up rescuing nine cats and seven kittens from the inside the wall. Philadelphia Animal Care and Control said in a Facebook post that the contractor was taking down a wall at a vacant home where meowing had been heard inside the walls and a kitten fell out through the hole he had made.
Animalsantigotimes.com

Keep Wildlife Wild: Know What To Do If You Find A Fawn This Summer

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES. As the start of summer brings more opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds Wisconsinites and visitors of the possibility of encountering white-tailed fawns. As we approach Independence Day weekend, most deer rehabilitators have filled their...
Petslive5news.com

Woman tries to return items taken by her pet cat

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN/CBS News) - Over the past few months, Kate Felmet noticed her cat Esme really ramped up the number of masks, cloth and gloves she’s taking from a nearby park and some neighbors’ garages. So many, in fact, Felmet made a sign letting the neighborhood know her cat...
Petspurewow.com

161 Purr-fect Cat Names for Your Feline

So, you’ve finally made the decision to adopt a cat. Now, for the next big step: naming it. Whether you’ve been eyeing your four-legged family member for a while or you fell in love with them as you were walking by the local shelter, giving your new pet their name can be challenging. But fret not, we’re here to help. Check out the best cat names for your feline below—we’ve got popular girl cat names, boy cat names and even some celeb-inspired choices.
Petssparklecat.com

Is Your Cat Right or Left Pawed? Can You Tell Paw Preference?

Apparently cats do have paw preference, just like humans do with their hands. Researchers studied cats (in their own homes!) to see whether they favored their right or left paws, and most really did lean towards one or the other. Interestingly, male cats tended to be left pawed, and more females were right pawed.
PetsThe Daily South

Why Do Dogs Like to Carry Sticks Home from Walks?

If every walk around the neighborhood or hike through the woods has your dog carrying home a big stick, take heart, this doggie-favorite activity is quite common. "Dogs are naturally curious creatures and a walk in the park or trip around the backyard offers so many sights, sounds, smells, and flavors," says Dr. Antoinette Martin, head veterinarian at Hello Ralphie, a telehealth company that connects pet parents to licensed veterinarians, and she also practices in North Carolina.

Comments / 0

Community Policy