Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Hawaiian food: Hodgepodge of Asian, Native Hawaiian culture

By Erica Jean
Daily Californian
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I visited Oahu last month, I couldn’t help but notice that traditional Hawaiian cuisine had influence from Asian as well as American culture, making it distinct from the foods most commonly associated with the mainland. Here are some of my favorite fusion dishes that combine the best of both worlds!

www.dailycal.org
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Hawaiian#Shaved Ice#Comfort Food#Food Drink#Asian#American#Loco Moco#Western#Japanese#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
Place
Oahu
Country
Japan
Country
Philippines
News Break
Seafood
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksHerald & Review

Go beyond grocery-store herbs in your beverages, baking and cooking

Although Idaho’s Treasure Valley is widely known for its outdoor adventure opportunities, it’s also home to hundreds of herbs, flowers, peppers and spices like the ones grown at Purple Sage Farms, an organic herb farm in Middleton. Herbs are always handy to have in the kitchen, as they work in everything from meats to desserts and, when used appropriately, can quickly take a dish to the next level.
RecipesFox11online.com

Spicy Hawaiian Burgers

1 cup pineapple - finely diced and well drained of excess juices. Stir together pineapple, jalapenos, onions, and cilantro. Set aside. Stir together mayo and adobo sauce. Set aside. In a small sauce pan combine teriyaki sauce, ketchup, brown sugar, garlic, and red pepper flakes. Bring to a boil, reduce...
RecipesTODAY.com

Beyond basic: Tasty ways to upgrade chicken salad this summer

Everything is hotter in summer, but your meals don't have to be. If sweating over a hot stove or grill doesn't sound appealing this season, there's a salad for that: Chicken salad. Often mayonnaise-based and served cold, chicken salad can be prepared in advance and, according to restaurant chain Chicken Salad Chick, dressed up in ways that are worth crowing about.
Agriculturealbuquerqueexpress.com

Israelis taste the future with lab-grown chicken 'food revolution'

SuperMeat has produced meat-free chicken which diners claim tastes like the real thing. Tasters in Israel said the "cultured chicken" was very similar to regular chicken. The company has the capacity to produce hundreds of kilogrammes per week. It looks like chicken and tastes like chicken, but diners in Israel...
Food & Drinkseturbonews.com

Sustainable gastronomy in the Seychelles Islands

Present in the typical Seychellois kitchen, sustainable gastronomy plays a significant role in the creole community not only in Seychelles but also amongst the island nation’s denizens around the world. Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱. Seychellois are very conscious of where the ingredients are from, how the food is...
RecipesTODAY.com

This surprising ingredient is the secret to the best creamed spinach

If you take me to a steakhouse for dinner and there's not creamed spinach on the menu, there's a chance I'll leave … or, at the very least, pout a little. I'd argue that the creamy vegetable side dish is the perfect steakhouse accoutrement, so when I saw that Knife and Spoon, the restaurant headed up by "Top Chef" alums John Tesar and Gerald Sombright, had kimchi creamed spinach on the menu, I had to try it.
Recipespagosadailypost.com

READY, FIRE, AIM: How To Make Kung Pao Chicken That Tastes Better than Takeout

We all want to make the world a better place. Sometimes, it can only be better for about 30 minutes or so, during the time we are eating dinner. Sure, plenty of people think big, and commit themselves to stopping global warming… or controlling gun violence… or feeding the hungry… or all the myriad things that would contribute to a just and secure human existence.
Restaurantshonolulumagazine.com

Chef Chai Brings Hawaiian Food to Waikīkī

Wow, lau lau! Real Hawaiian food in Waikīkī? It was exciting to see chef Chai Chaowasaree semi-quietly open a new restaurant on Kuhio Avenue a few weeks ago, but even more intriguing to learn it has a connection to the beloved Helena’s Hawaiian Food in Kalihi. Chaowasaree was hoping to...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Globally-Inspired Summer Salads

Summer is salad season and Noodles & Company is embracing the warmer weather with the debut of three new globally-inspired salads: the Asian Apple Citrus Salad, the Mexican Street Corn Salad, and the Quinoa Chop Salad. All of the new salads are inspired by global flavors and fall in line...
DrinksFood52

7 Fresh, Summer-Ready Ways to Cook With Wine

We teamed up with A to Z Wineworks—a certified B-Corp known for their food-friendly wines made in Oregon—to highlight all the bright, fresh ways we're cooking with wine this summer. Our go-to bottles to keep stocked in the kitchen and, of course, sip alongside? A to Z's floral, fruit-forward 2020 Rosé and crisp, citrusy 2020 Riesling.
LifestyleHouston Chronicle

How a traditional Hawaiian practice is striking a new note for visitors

Clop-clop-clap, clop-clop-clap … clap twice with cupped hands, once with flat hands, and repeat. It seems easy enough, but when it’s sunrise on Hawaii Island’s distractingly gorgeous Hapuna Beach and you’re a novice at chanting, it can take a while to get the hang of it. Healani Kimitete Ah-Mow, an...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mental_Floss

A Brief History of Ramen

If the first thing you picture when you hear ramen is a precooked block that comes with a flavor packet, you can thank Momofuku Ando. And World War II ... and the Yakuza crime syndicate. Let’s begin in August 1945. Japan had just announced its surrender to the Allies, and...
Sarasota, FLsarasotamagazine.com

Popular Hawaiian Barbecue Chain Opens in Sarasota

The popular Hawaiian chain L&L Hawaiian Barbecue has made its way to Sarasota thanks to owners Kim and Gregg Barker. The chain had its beginnings in Honolulu in 1976 and has more than 200 locations worldwide. Kim retried from a career in nursing to run the restaurant after training at L&L's corporate headquarters in Oahu. According to Kim, in Hawaii, "aloha" is a way of life—a term of love and community. At L&L, says Kim, "Every plate is served with aloha."
RecipesClayton News Daily

Master summer meals with an Apple and Mandarin Macaroni Salad

(Family Features) Skip boring dishes and instead dive into a sweet, satisfying macaroni salad that’s perfect for enjoying al fresco. With fresh ingredients and appetizing flavor, this Apple and Mandarin Macaroni Salad is more than just a side – it’s a meal on its own. Grilled chicken breast is complemented by mandarin oranges and the sophisticated sweetness and crisp texture of Envy apples. Named America’s No. 1 apple for taste, crispness, aroma and appearance, according to an independent sensory test by Forward Agency, the apples are a delightful way to enhance your favorite dishes.
PetsPosted by
CatTime

International Sushi Day: Can I Feed My Cat Sushi? Best Not!

Depictions of cats in children's books and cartoons usually show us that our beloved felines feast on a diet of nothing but freshly caught raw fish. However, as we gear up to chow down on International Sushi Day, let's look into whether it's safe to share your sushi with your kitty. The post International Sushi Day: Can I Feed My Cat Sushi? Best Not! appeared first on CatTime.
Recipesrdrnews.com

Comfort food and books for comfort

The ancestor of the American hamburger and author Vicky Ramakka novel ‘The Cactus Plot’. It has been hot in New Mexico. With temperatures in the 100s we crave light food, possibly with as little oven-time as possible. Looking back to my childhood in Germany, I am channeling recipes that my Oma (German for grandmother) used to make in summer. On Saturday morning, she would be in the kitchen preparing Frikadellen. Frikadellen is one of the slang words for German hamburger patties, which also are known as Fleischpflanzerl in Bavaria and Bulette in Berlin and East Germany. The origin of the meatball has many legends. It’s popularity came to be in the 17th century, allegedly Huguenots fleeing Catholic prosecution in France brought the meatball recipe to Berlin, calling them boulette, which means little ball in French. Other sources say the tasty meatball became popular with the troops of Napoleon Bonaparte in early 19th century, who brought them to conquered kingdoms of Germany, Austria and Italy. No matter how, chances are it is indeed a French invention, even the word Frikadelle is based on a French word, “frikandeau” and describes a certain cut of veal.
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

Texas-Style Barbecue Sauce

This Texas-style barbecue sauce for brisket, pulled pork, or almost anything is the culmination of years of searching for the best tomato-based sauce we’ve tried. It comes together in minutes from ingredients you already have on hand and is smooth and complex and slightly sweet with hardly any heat. Although the spices are mild, the depth of flavor is no less intense. Kid-approved, time and again.