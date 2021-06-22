When Stuart Collins started out washing up in a butcher’s shop in Aston, Staffordshire, he can’t have known that his future career would take him to some of the best Michelin-starred restaurants in the UK. When he eventually progressed into helping cook hog roasts, before cooking simple but well-sourced food at a pub called The Bradford Arms, the idea of going to Qatar to open multi-million-pound restaurants with brigades of chefs from all four corners of the world would have sounded insane. But after starting catering college, Stuart eventually found himself in the kitchen at City Rhodes, Gary Rhodes’ Michelin-starred restaurant – the first step on his journey to becoming a top chef.