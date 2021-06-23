Kim Robertson

View more in
Las Cruces, NM
Miami, FL|Posted byFox News
LIVE UPDATES: Miami condo collapse death toll rises to 28 as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches state
Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall in Cuba, eyes Florida. Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall in Western Cuba Monday afternoon as it barreled toward Florida. Heavy rain from the storm will hit Cuba and the Cayman Islands through Monday night, which the National Hurricane Center warned could cause significant mudslides in Cuba.
Religion|Posted byABC News
Pope Francis 'alert and breathing on his own' after colon surgery
Pope Francis is recovering after a planned surgical operation.
NHL|Posted byNBC News
Columbus goalie, 24, dies from fall after fireworks mishap
Matiss Kivlenieks, a candidate to be the Columbus Blue Jackets' future starting goaltender, died in Michigan after fleeing a hot tub and hitting his head following a Fourth of July fireworks accident, police said Monday. He was 24. Police in Novi, Michigan, said a mortar-style firework tilted slightly and started...
Public Safety|Posted byABC News
Japan searches for dozens missing in mudslide; 4 dead
Rescue workers are digging through sludge and debris looking for dozens of people who may be trapped after a a torrent of mud, trees and rocks ripped with a roar through a Japanese seaside resort town
Military|Posted byReuters
Tajikistan calls up reservists to bolster border as Afghan troops, fleeing Taliban, seek refuge
DUSHANBE, Tajikistan/KABUL, July 5 (Reuters) - Tajikistan's president on Monday ordered the mobilisation of 20,000 military reservists to bolster the border with Afghanistan after more than 1,000 Afghan security personnel fled across the frontier in response to Taliban militant advances. The crossings on Sunday underscored the rapidly deteriorating situation in...
Public Health|Posted byReuters
Return to normal? UK PM Johnson outlines end to England's virus restrictions
LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out plans on Monday to end social and economic COVID-19 restrictions in England in two weeks' time, a test of whether a rapid vaccine rollout offers enough protection from the highly contagious Delta variant. Johnson confirmed the government aimed...
Public Health|Posted byNBC News
Britain's Duchess of Cambridge in isolation after possible coronavirus exposure
LONDON — The Duchess of Cambridge is isolating at home after having come into contact with a person who later tested positive for Covid-19, Kensington Palace said Monday. Catherine, the wife of Queen Elizabeth II's grandson Prince William, was alerted Friday that she would need to isolate. "Her Royal Highness...
Celebrities|Posted byCBS News
Richard Donner, "Superman" and "Lethal Weapon" director, has died at age 91
Filmmaker Richard Donner, who helped create the modern superhero blockbuster with 1978's "Superman" and mastered the buddy comedy with the "Lethal Weapon" franchise, has died. He was 91. Donner died Monday in Los Angeles, his family said through a spokesperson. Donner gained fame with his first feature, 1976's "The Omen."...
Georgia State|Posted byCBS News
Pro golfer Gene Siller and two other men shot dead on Georgia course
Three men including pro golfer Gene Siller were killed by an assailant who drove through a Georgia country club and started shooting Saturday afternoon, CBS Atlanta affiliate WGCL-TV reports. The suspect was still on the loose early Monday and should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said. Cobb County Police...
Business|Posted byCBS News
Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO as retailer starts new chapter
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos stepped down as CEO on Monday, handing over the reins as the company navigates the challenges of a world fighting to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. Andy Jassy, who ran Amazon's cloud-computing business, replaced Bezos, a change the company announced in February. Bezos, Amazon's biggest shareholder...