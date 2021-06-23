Former Magi cheerleader to lead MHS this fall

Earlier this month, Minot High School hired an alumnus and former Magi cheerleader to oversee the varsity cheer squad this coming fall. Vytalli Klimpel, a Minot native and 2017 graduate of MHS, will take over head coach of the Magi varsity cheerleading team. Klimpel will be overseeing the cheer duties for football, as well as boys and girls basketball. For the past three years before this promotion, she served as a coach for Minot’s junior varsity team.