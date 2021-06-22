Dennis “Bennie” Long

View more in
POTUS|Posted byNBC News
Four suspects in Haiti assassination killed, 2 arrested after president's death, police chief says
Haiti's national police chief said Wednesday night that four suspects were killed and two others arrested following the early-morning assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. Léon Charles, director of Haiti's national police, also said that three police officers had been held hostage but that police freed them. Haiti's government has...
POTUS|NBC News
Covid's delta variant is highly contagious. Will vaccines work against it?
The delta variant now accounts for half of the Covid-19 cases in many areas of the U.S., President Joe Biden said Tuesday, urging unvaccinated Americans to get the Covid-19 shots as the U.S. faces a dramatic rise in the "hypertransmissible" variant of the coronavirus. His plea included reassurances about the strength of the Covid-19 vaccines available in the U.S.
Sports|Posted byThe Hill
Tokyo Olympics will not have spectators
Japan announced Thursday that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will not have spectators in attendance, reversing course amid a rise in new coronavirus cases ahead of the Games, which are starting later this month. The announcement was made after a meeting with five Olympic officials and representatives from the Japanese government.
POTUS|Posted byABC News
Biden speaks on Afghanistan withdrawal amid increasing instability in region
President Joe Biden delivered remarks on the U.S. Afghanistan withdrawal amid increasing instability in the region and Taliban activity.
Florida State|CBS News
Elsa becomes Category 1 hurricane, lashes Florida with heavy winds and rain
Elsa is lashing areas in Florida as it turned back into a hurricane Tuesday night. It's unleashing heavy winds and dumping as much as 15 inches of rainfall. With maximized sustained winds of 75 mph, the Category 1 storm is expected to make landfall along the north Florida Gulf Coast by late Wednesday morning before moving across the Southeast.
Texas State|Posted byNBC News
Texas Republicans, heading into special legislative session, file new voting bill
Texas House Republicans, heading into a special legislative session, proposed banning drive-through and overnight early voting again Wednesday evening, in the latest draft of election legislation. A 47-page draft of House Bill 3 was filed online on Wednesday evening, hours after Gov. Greg Abbott asked the Legislature to address “election...
Technology|Posted byABC News
3 dozen states file new antitrust suit against Google over its app store
A coalition of 36 states and the District of Columbia are suing Google, alleging the tech giant illegally wields monopoly power over its app store.
Minneapolis, MN|Posted byABC News
Teen who filmed George Floyd's death says uncle killed in car collision with police
Darnella Frazier said Minneapolis police hit the car of her uncle, Leneal Lamont Frazier, while chasing a stolen vehicle.
Environment|Posted byThe Hill
Climate change exacerbated record heat last week: analysis
The record-breaking heat wave in the Pacific Northwest last week would have been "virtually impossible" without the effects of climate change, according to an analysis from an international group of climate researchers published Wednesday. The team of American, Canadian, British, Dutch, French, German and Swiss scientists analyzed historically observed temperatures...
Washington, DC|Posted byNBC News
Rudy Giuliani suspended from practicing law in Washington D.C.
A local appeals court in Washington, D.C. suspended Rudy Giuliani’s authority to practice law in the city on Wednesday. This move comes a month after a New York appellate court suspended Giuliani's law license for making "demonstrably false and misleading" statements about last year's election while serving as former President Donald Trump's attorney.