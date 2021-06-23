Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minot, ND

Bryan Vendsel

Minot Daily News
 12 days ago

Bryan was born No- vember 4, 1942, the son of. June 24, 2021, at 10 a.m.

www.minotdailynews.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Fargo, ND
City
Berlin, ND
City
Cando, ND
City
Dickinson, ND
City
West Fargo, ND
City
Minot, ND
Fargo, ND
Obituaries
City
Devils Lake, ND
Minot, ND
Obituaries
City
Carpio, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Agent#Minnesota Twins#Golf#Sanford Medical Center#Carpio High School#Minot State College#The John Deere Implement#Remax#Viking Fan#Nd Visitation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Army
Related
NHLPosted by
NBC News

Columbus goalie, 24, dies from fall after fireworks mishap

Matiss Kivlenieks, a candidate to be the Columbus Blue Jackets' future starting goaltender, died in Michigan after fleeing a hot tub and hitting his head following a Fourth of July fireworks accident, police said Monday. He was 24. Police in Novi, Michigan, said a mortar-style firework tilted slightly and started...
BusinessPosted by
CBS News

Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO as retailer starts new chapter

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos stepped down as CEO on Monday, handing over the reins as the company navigates the challenges of a world fighting to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. Andy Jassy, who ran Amazon's cloud-computing business, replaced Bezos, a change the company announced in February. Bezos, Amazon's biggest shareholder...