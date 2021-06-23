Cancel
Suns steal game 2 on Ayton’s ally-oop

By Scott Gross
kyma.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Arizona Wildcat Andre Ayton's ally-oop with under a second to play steals game 2 away from Los Angeles. PHOENIX, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Entering game two of the Western Conference Finals the Phoenix Suns had won eight straight games. In those games the Suns never trailed in the fourth quarter. The script for game two against the Los Angeles Clippers was written a little differently. Late in the fourth quarter, the Suns and Clippers exchanged leads down to the final seconds. The Clippers' Paul George had an opportunity to put Los Angeles up by three with under 10 seconds to play but he missed both free throws. With .09 seconds left, the Suns inbounded on the baseline and to the right side of their basket. Jae Crowder sent a perfect pass near the basket as Andre Ayton flew in with the ally-oop slam dunk to give Phoenix a 104-103 win.

Related
NBAchatsports.com

Deandre Ayton's impact in Phoenix Suns' Game 2 victory went beyond the winning dunk

Suns center Deandre Ayton’s performance in the NBA playoffs no longer can be called a coming-out party. Party's over. He’s arrived. Ayton’s game-winning dunk off an in-bounds pass from Jae Crowder with .7 seconds Tuesday night against the Clippers was an exclamation point to another impressive playoff performance for Ayton.
NBAFOX Sports

Deandre Ayton's game-winning basket lifts Suns to 2-0 series lead

If there were one word to describe the end of Game 2 of the Western Conference finals, that word would have to be "unbelievable." With less than one second remaining and the ball buried in the corner of the baseline, Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder unleashed the perfect pass to Deandre Ayton on what was the perfect play to get a basket.
NBAESPN

Ayton soars for last second alley-oop, Suns beat Clippers

PHOENIX -- — Devin Booker sat in a chair with a crooked and swollen nose, complete with tape over three fresh stitches. He also had a big smile on his face, remembering Jae Crowder's pass, Deandre Ayton's tip-in dunk and a play that will live in Phoenix Suns lore for a long, long time.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Suns have sportsbooks trembling in fear after Deandre Ayton’s alley-oop vs. Clippers

Of the four teams that made it to the conference finals stage of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Phoenix Suns and the Atlanta Hawks were two teams thought to be unlikeliest to get this far prior to the season. And after the Suns burned the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday night on the strength of Deandre Ayton’s “Valley Oop,” Phoenix has at least one sportsbook probably wishing against Chris Paul returning at any point going forward in this playoffs.