Please forgive any typos in today’s links as I’m still riding the high from the Mariners’ improbable high-profile win last night. The Deadgar Ghost is hard to shake, but John—who would like to never hear that phrase again in his life—did a good job laying it to rest in last night’s recap, which you should definitely read if you haven’t already. But also, a ton of non-Mariners stuff happened! Let’s catch you up.