Controlling Pain in Dialysis Care
Chronic pain and analgesic medication use are common among patients who receive ongoing dialysis.[1–3] According to recommendations in the World Health Organization pain ladder, opioids are generally avoided until nonopioid medications are proven ineffective.[4] Regularly scheduled acetaminophen is used, however, many patients report little benefit. In the dialysis population, many physicians recommend ibuprofen and other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), reassured that once a person's kidneys fail the risk of nephrotoxicity is far less relevant.www.medscape.com