Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

The Latest: German papers, broadcasters display rainbows

By The Associated Press
dailyjournal.net
 12 days ago

Numerous German newspapers and broadcasters have displayed rainbow flags on their front pages, social media profiles or on-screen logos. It follows UEFA’s refusal to let Munich illuminate its stadium in rainbow colors in a show of support for LGBT people for a European Championship match between Germany and Hungary. The...

www.dailyjournal.net
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Memphis Depay
Person
Wout Weghorst
Person
Donyell Malen
Person
Angela Merkel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Soccer#Munich#Lgbt#Taz#Bild#Hungarian#European Championship#Dutch#Group C#Swedes#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
News Break
Sports
Country
Poland
News Break
UEFA
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
Country
Hungary
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Related
AnimalsThe Independent

Endangered Madagascan lemurs never seen in Europe go on display at German zoo

A critically endangered lemur species never before seen in Europe has gone on display at Germany’s Cologne Zoo. Ziggy and Justa are coquerel sifakas, delicate leaf-eaters from Madagascar that require expert care. They are also known as “dancing” lemurs because of the way they move with their arms up. The...
Soccernorthwestgeorgianews.com

German broadcaster apologises after bias complaints at Euro match

Berlin — German public broadcasters ARD have apologised in connection with Euro 2020 match commentary after allegations of bias. Viewers complained that long-time commentator Tom Bartels had sympathised too much with Denmark in the broadcast of their 4-1 victory against Russia on Monday which saw them into the last 16.
WorldCourier News

The Latest: German firm says vaccine good for younger people

TUBINGEN, Germany — German vaccine maker CureVac says younger people could benefit from its coronavirus shot, following disappointing results two weeks ago in a broader age group. The company said Wednesday that its vaccine is 53% effective against COVID-19 of any severity in 18- to 60-year-olds. Overall, though, CurveVac says...
TV ShowsPosted by
Daily Herald

The Latest: Dutch TV shows wrong subtitles for German anthem

Dutch public broadcaster NPO has apologized for wrongly subtitling the German national anthem when it was played before the team's European Championship match against England in London. The NPO subtitling department's Twitter account says 'œthe wrong verse was accidentally shown' and has apologized to viewers who were offended by the...
UEFAfroggyweb.com

Germans fly rainbow flags at Hungary match to support LGBTQ rights

MUNICH (Reuters) – A protester waving a rainbow flag invaded the pitch ahead of Germany’s Euro 2020 clash against Hungary on Wednesday night, and fans outside and inside the stadium carried similar banners to show their support for LGBTQ rights. Munich’s mayor had wanted the Allianz stadium to be lit...
UEFAPosted by
Forbes

UEFA Blocks LGBT+ Rainbow Display At Munich Stadium

Europe’s soccer governing body UEFA has rejected Munich city council’s request to illuminate the Allianz Arena football stadium in rainbow colors for Germany’s Euro 2020 match against Hungary Wednesday, deeming it a political statement given the recent passing of an anti-LGBT+ law by Hungarian parliament. Key Facts. In a statement...
UEFAVice

UEFA Blocks Attempt to Illuminate German Stadium in Rainbow Colours

Football’s governing body in Europe has rejected a request from Munich’s mayor to light up the stadium hosting Germany’s Euro 2020 match against Hungary in rainbow colours, “given the political context”. Mayor Dieter Reiter had asked to illuminate the Allianz Arena to resemble a pride flag, to protest a new...
UEFAclarindaherald.com

UEFA Deny Allianz Arena Rainbow Display Request

Munich denied in bid for rainbow-colored stadium to protest Hungary law. For Germany's soccer match vs. Hungary, Munich wanted to light its stadium in rainbow colors in protest of Hungarian legislation seen as anti-LGBT.
UEFAcapradio.org

German Stadiums Will Show Their Rainbow Colors To Support Hungary's LGBTQ Community

Soccer stadiums across Germany will light up with rainbow colors during a match Wednesday between Germany and Hungary, in part to protest a decision from the Union of European Football Associations denying Munich's request to illuminate its arena. They're also showing solidarity with Hungary's LGBTQ community after the rival country...
UEFAsemoball.com

The Latest: UEFA rejects Munich request for rainbow colors

UEFA has declined the Munich city council's application to have its stadium illuminated in rainbow colors for Germany's final group game against Hungary at the European Championship. The Latest on soccer's European Championship:. UEFA has declined the Munich city council's application to have its stadium illuminated in rainbow colors for...
UEFAPosted by
TheDailyBeast

European Soccer Chiefs Block ‘Political’ Rainbow Light Display for Hungary Team

UEFA has blocked a request from the mayor of Munich to have the German city’s soccer stadium lit up in rainbow colors for a Euro 2020 match against Hungary. Mayor Dieter Reiter had asked permission to light up the stadium for Germany’s final group game at the postponed Euro 2020 tournament as “an important sign of tolerance and equality” after the passage of an anti-LGBTQ law by the Hungarian parliament. But UEFA said Tuesday that it wouldn’t allow the request. In a statement, the European soccer body described homophobia and other forms of discrimination as “a stain on society” and a big problem for football. “However UEFA, through its statutes, is a politically and religiously neutral organization,” the statement went on. “Given the political context of this specific request—a message aiming at a decision taken by the Hungarian national parliament—UEFA must decline this request.”