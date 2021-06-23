The Latest: German papers, broadcasters display rainbows

UEFA has blocked a request from the mayor of Munich to have the German city’s soccer stadium lit up in rainbow colors for a Euro 2020 match against Hungary. Mayor Dieter Reiter had asked permission to light up the stadium for Germany’s final group game at the postponed Euro 2020 tournament as “an important sign of tolerance and equality” after the passage of an anti-LGBTQ law by the Hungarian parliament. But UEFA said Tuesday that it wouldn’t allow the request. In a statement, the European soccer body described homophobia and other forms of discrimination as “a stain on society” and a big problem for football. “However UEFA, through its statutes, is a politically and religiously neutral organization,” the statement went on. “Given the political context of this specific request—a message aiming at a decision taken by the Hungarian national parliament—UEFA must decline this request.”