Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Police rescue missing dog from New Jersey bay, reunite him with owners

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U5do3_0acjU2cV00

BRICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A missing dog and his owners are together again after New Jersey state troopers saved the golden retriever from Barnegat Bay, authorities said.

According to WTXF and WABC, the rescue occurred Tuesday morning near the Mantoloking Bridge. Ryan Koehler and Vincent Ferdinandi, two troopers from New Jersey State Police’s Point Pleasant station, “were preparing for their shift when they were dispatched to the report of a dog swimming” in the bay, the agency said in a Facebook post.

The pair responded by boat, found the golden retriever and brought him to shore, the post said.

Authorities identified the dog as 3-year-old Chunk, who vanished from Brick Township beach on June 6, and returned him to owners Jim and Marie Zangara, according to the news outlets.

“Needless to say, he was ecstatic to be reunited with his grateful owners,” the Facebook post continued.

Marie Zangara took to Facebook after the rescue to share the happy news.

“Chunk has been FOUND!!!” she wrote in a community group about lost dogs, adding, “THANK YOU to everyone who helped search, hang signs and/or sent us encouraging thoughts and prayers during the past two weeks!!!”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Community Policy
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
43K+
Followers
55K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Police Rescue#Wtxf#Wabc#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Pets
Related
PetsPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Mayor: Crews did everything possible to find missing pets

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — Rescue teams combed through closets, looked under beds and even used drones with thermal imaging as they looked for pets that might have been left in the ruins of Champlain Towers South before a decision was made to demolish the still-standing section of the building, officials said Monday.
Florida StatePosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Shark bites 8-year-old boy in Florida, lifeguards say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An 8-year-old boy was injured Sunday afternoon when he was bitten by a shark in Florida, according to WFTV. Authorities told the news station that the boy was standing in waist-deep water in front of Winterhaven Park in Ponce Inlet around 4 p.m. when he was bit in his right leg. The shark that bit him was between 2 and 3 feet long, WFTV reported.
Surfside, FLPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Surfside condo collapse: Death toll rises to 27

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Three more people have been found dead in the rubble of the collapsed Champlain Towers South building after crews resumed search efforts following the demolition of the part of the building that was left standing. Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah confirmed the newly discovered deaths to...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

11 displaced by house fire caused by fireworks, officials in NC say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eleven people were displaced from their homes on the Fourth of July after fireworks sparked a blaze in northwest Charlotte, WSOC-TV reported. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames shooting from the two-story house on Oakshire Circle at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to WSOC. The home was divided into two residences, which housed a total of 11 people, fire officials said.
Surfside, FLPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Demolition widens search at condo site, but storms threaten

SURFSIDE, Fla. — (AP) — Rescuers searched through fresh rubble Monday after the last of the collapsed Florida condo building was demolished, which allowed crews into previously inaccessible places, including bedrooms where people were believed to be sleeping at the time of the disaster, officials said. But they faced a...
New York City, NYPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

NYC temporary morgue lingers, a reminder of pandemic's pain

NEW YORK — (AP) — On a sun-soaked morning last month, a dozen mourners gathered by a freshly dug grave to bury four people who were cast into limbo as New York City contended with COVID-19. Each was among hundreds of people whose bodies have lingered in a temporary morgue that was set up at the height of the city's coronavirus crisis last year and where about 200 bodies remain, not all of them virus victims.