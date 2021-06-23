Deshka River king harvest
As most Mat-Su anglers likely know by now, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game opened the Deshka River to king salmon harvest with the use of multiple hooks and bait a week ago on Friday June 18. I’ve guided at least one king salmon fishing trip to Deshka River each day since it opened. A solid number of king salmon were harvested the first couple days, but the number of king salmon being caught near the Deshka River/Susitna River confluence has declined greatly since those first couple days. Upriver with minimal rain the water has been dropping and is getting quite shallow with very narrow travel lanes through several riffles. Those lanes are shallow and narrow enough that I don’t like to run them — even with a custom designed boat for running extra shallow water.www.frontiersman.com