Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Deshka River king harvest

By Andy Couch Mat-Su Fishing Report
Frontiersman
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs most Mat-Su anglers likely know by now, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game opened the Deshka River to king salmon harvest with the use of multiple hooks and bait a week ago on Friday June 18. I’ve guided at least one king salmon fishing trip to Deshka River each day since it opened. A solid number of king salmon were harvested the first couple days, but the number of king salmon being caught near the Deshka River/Susitna River confluence has declined greatly since those first couple days. Upriver with minimal rain the water has been dropping and is getting quite shallow with very narrow travel lanes through several riffles. Those lanes are shallow and narrow enough that I don’t like to run them — even with a custom designed boat for running extra shallow water.

www.frontiersman.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Fishing#King Salmon#Sport Fishing#Sockeye Salmon#Rivers Fly And Tackle#Susitna Landing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
ktoo.org

Yukon River on track for dismal king and chum runs

The Yukon River Fisheries Drainage Association hosts weekly teleconferences where river residents, fishery organization leaders and government resource managers talk about what’s happening with salmon on the river. There wasn’t much positive news during this week’s teleconference. Yukon River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission chair Brook Woods has a dismal king salmon...
Hobbiesdeltanewsweb.com

Tanana River King Salmon Sport Fishery Closed

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) is closing the Tanana River drainage to sport fishing for king salmon, effective 12:01 a.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021. This closure prohibits all sport fishing for king salmon, including catch-and-release fishing. All king salmon caught incidentally while fishing for other species may not be removed from the water and must be released immediately.
HobbiesFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Karluk River closed to subsistence king salmon fishing

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game closed the Karluk River drainage area to subsistence salmon for chinook (king) salmon Tuesday, according to a Monday announcement. The closure is due to the low number of king salmon coming through the Karluk River weir. “Only 800 chinook salmon have been counted...
Wisconsin StateOnlyInYourState

Wazee Lake Is A Scuba Park Hiding In Wisconsin That’s Perfect For Your Next Adventure

There’s a county park near Black River Falls that is so incredible, it draws scuba divers from hours away! Wazee Lake is a small manmade lake that’s actually the deepest inland lake in Wisconsin, and it’s a popular destination for dive training, deep diving, or just exploring what’s underwater. The lake offers a mix of depth and water clarity that’s hard to beat, and there are some interesting things to discover not far below the surface. Here’s why Wazee Lake is perfect for your next adventure.
Hobbiesnatchitochesparishjournal.com

Summer Time Bass Tournaments….Good or Bad?

Today we are going to take a look at a very controversial topic in the tournament bass fishing world. The question: Should bass tournaments be banned during the summer months? Before I give you my perspective, let me give you a little food for thought. There are groups out there that would like to ban all bass fishing. People who think it’s a very cruel sport that causes major pain and anxiety to bass when they are caught. Now even though there’s been no scientific proof to substantiate this claim of pain and torture to bass, that doesn’t seem to discourage these groups from showing up at boat ramps in protest.
HobbiesOutdoor Life

Fishing Closures, Wildfire Prevention, and “Rattlesnakes Everywhere”: Drought is Taking a Toll on Wildlife and Outdoor Recreation in the West

While other parts of America are drenched in rain and watching the tropics for hurricanes, the western half of the country suffered from record heat and a brutal drought. Although the biggest toll is on human life and suffering, plenty of wildlife and habitat are at risk from prolonged drought. Here’s a look at some hotspots.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

Get Away From It All With A Day Spent At The Mary Ann Brown Nature Preserve In Louisiana

Spending time outdoors is always a good idea. Lucky for us, Louisiana has some truly stunning natural scenery that we can enjoy whenever we want! If you’re on the hunt for a new natural space to explore, consider heading over to West Feliciana Parish where you’ll find the Mary Ann Brown Nature Preserve, an enchanting […] The post Get Away From It All With A Day Spent At The Mary Ann Brown Nature Preserve In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
LifestyleAlpena News

Rangers to the rescue

For many visitors to Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park, this fabled 60,000-acre countryside of virgin hardwoods and hemlocks, waterfalls and wilderness presents a formidable challenge. The park, which stretches across portions of Gogebic and Ontonagon counties, is home to nearly 100 miles of hiking trails, the third-highest peak in Michigan,...
Lake George, NYadirondackalmanack.com

The Lake George Association Floating Classroom is Coming July 15th

The Lake George Association’s Floating Classroom will be in Sandy Bay to support the Lake Stewardship Group of Cleverdale Asian Clam Day on Thursday, July 15. Asian Clam Day is a hands-on educational and awareness event for residents and visitors. The Floating Classroom will depart from Lake George Village at...
HobbiesOutdoor Life

How to Catch Smallmouth Bass in Moving Water

Smallmouth bass have become one of the most popular game fish to target in North America. They are aggressive by nature, and their fight is stout enough to hook any angler for life. Luckily, they are abundant in lakes and rivers in almost all 50 states. We often hear about...
King County, WASeattle Times

After recent deadly lake and river accidents, King County officials ramp up water safety guidance

Nathan Loutsis stumbled off a boat on a recent sunny afternoon and plunged into Lake Washington’s frigid water, sending a shock through his system. The 19-year-old was wearing a life vest, so he bobbed up to the surface but still struggled for air as he tried to adjust to the lake’s temperature, low despite the warm day. He eventually positioned himself upright in the water, took a few more breaths, then looked up and smiled.
Hobbiesfgazette.com

MOVE OVER BASS AND CRAPPIE; IT’S BREAM FISHING TIME

When I was growing up out on the rural route, there were lots of activities to keep youngsters busy, especially in summer when school was over for three months. High on the list of things to do was to go out behind the cow barn with a shovel and empty Prince Albert tobacco can and dig among the dried cow patties for earthworms. Cane poles that spent the winter on the back wall of the cow barn resting on nails to keep them straight were taken down, black braided line that had spent the winter in the closet was tied onto a pole, a bream hook, lead sinker and cork float were attached and it was time to head for the creek.
Conroe, TXyourconroenews.com

Lake Conroe Fishing Report

Fishing on Lake Conroe has been fair to good. The water in the main lake is clear. The level lately was 201.00 feet above mean sea level, and the temperature of the water at the dam is running about 84.75 degrees in the early morning. The Lake Release is 0 CFS, City of Houston Diversion (COH) is 0 CFS and the Ground Reduction Plan (GRP) is 20.42 CFS according to the San Jacinto River Authority.
Hobbiesthegazette.com

A fishing mystery solved ... maybe

It took several days to unravel the mystery of the wallowing fish earlier this month. As I fished a rocky stretch of the Wapsipinicon on June 6, unseen aquatic animals repeatedly roiled the surface of the murky river no more than a foot from the bank. Unlike a typical startled...
Marble Falls, TXThe Highland Lakes Hill Country Picayune

No boat, no problem: Fish from the banks

You don't need a boat to fish the Highland Lakes. Anglers can stand on the banks of the area's lakes, rivers, and creeks and drop a line to catch the big one. All you need is a rod and reel, lures or bait, and your own shoreline spot. Bank fishing...