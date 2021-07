In the car world, there are certain vehicles considered to be the holy grail of tuner cars. However, the most desirable versions can be a bit pricey, especially as demand increases. Take, for example, the manual, twin-turbo Supra Mk IV, which costs a fortune compared to its automatic counterpart. There is, however, an alternative solution to spending tons of money on the desirable spec, which is buying the less desirable automatic version of the car and do a manual transmission swap. Is it worth it? Donut Media has provided the answer in a detailed video that showcases the process.