It was Dubois County Night in Indianapolis as both Southridge and Jasper took home the 3-A and 4-A state titles, respectively, Tuesday. The Raiders, who won their first-ever state title, beat Hanover Central 2-0, in a game dominated on the hill and at the plate by senior starting pitcher Ethan Bell, who drove in the only runs in the game on a 2-run double in the 5th inning. Bell also tossed a complete game two-hit shutout.