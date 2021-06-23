Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

Nine months after lockdowns, U.S. births plummeted by 8%

By Editorial
staradvertiser.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNine months after the declaration of a national emergency due to the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic, U.S. births fell by 8% in a month. The December drop marked an acceleration in declines in the second part of the year. For the full year, the number of babies born in the country fell 4% to about 3.6 million, the largest decline since 1973, according to a Wednesday report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

www.staradvertiser.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Lockdowns#Birth Rates#Race#Americans#Asian#Hispanic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Women's Health
News Break
Public Health
Related
Posted by
EatThis

CDC Says These States in Danger of Outbreak

As we celebrate Independence Day, the fact remains that we are not independent of COVID-19. A new Delta variant is ripping through communities in the United States and the CDC has announced that some of these will see spikes of cases, an uptick after weeks of a downward trend. "Currently, approximately 1,000 counties in the United States have vaccination coverage of less than 30%. These communities, primarily in the Southeast and Midwest, are our most vulnerable. In some of these areas, we are already seeing increasing rates of disease," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told a White House briefing Thursday. Read on to see if your state is on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Women's HealthThe Thomasville Times

Birth rates at record low in the U.S.

American women had babies at record-low rates in 2020. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported birth rates in 2020 were at the lowest level in 42 years. Of critical importance, this is a continuation of a six-year downward trend. And it has critical implications for the future. The total number of births in the United States in […]
Women's HealthTelegraph

No baby boom in first lockdown as births dropped 10 per cent

The first Covid lockdown last March triggered a 10 per cent decline in the number of babies being born, official figures show. Boris Johnson announced a national lockdown on March 23 last year, and nine months later, in December, the number of births in England and Wales had declined from 54.5 per 1,000 women in December 2019 to 50.1 per 1,000 women in 2020 — an 8.1 per cent drop.
Women's HealthPosted by
Axios

Understanding America’s pandemic-year birth rate plummet

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that there were 4% fewer U.S. births in 2020 than in 2019, an acceleration of a long, slow decline. The report keeps getting picked up in the news, in part because conventional wisdom has generally been that it’s important for generations to replenish themselves.
Women's Healthdoctorslounge.com

2019 to 2020 Saw Drop in Number of Births in U.S. for Each Month

Last Updated: June 29, 2021. Number of births decreased in both first and second six months for nearly all race and Hispanic-origin groups. TUESDAY, June 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- From 2019 to 2020, there was a decrease in the number of births in the United States for each month, with declines seen for nearly all race and Hispanic-origin groups, according to a June Vital Statistics Rapid Release report, a publication from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Durango, CODurango Herald

Declining birth rate is good news, not the worry reported

“U.S. birth rates are declining. This trend is cause for concern, because an aging population puts a strain on the economy.” – Kimberly Amadeo, in “The Balance,” April 29, 2021. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the U.S. birth rate dropped in 2020 was followed by much...
Public Healthmidfloridanewspapers.com

State, national COVID numbers climbing

With the Florida Department of Health releasing its weekly COVID-19 update on Friday, number crunchers were able to update the national virus numbers and both the state and national trends are moving in the wrong direction. Florida reported 15,978 new resident cases for the week, or an average of 2,283 new cases per day. That’s a 45% increase from the 1,578 seen a week ago and a 58% jump from two weeks ago, when the state’s seven-day average was at 1,442 new cases.
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

Oahu firm sued for alleged COVID-19 safety retaliation

A former employee of an Oahu dolphin tour company says she was fired in retaliation for urging the company to comply with COVID safety laws and protocols and is now suing the company and its owner, Richard Holland. Yumi Ishizuka, a former human resources coordinator for Ocean Journeys, which operates...
Charleston, SClive5news.com

Delta variant of COVID-19 causing concerns, MUSC doctor says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An MUSC epidemiologist says he is significantly more concerned about the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus than any other. The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control says at least a handful of cases of the Delta variant have been reported in South Carolina. But it is important to note that not all of the COVID-19 testing being done specifically looks for this variant, so the number could be higher.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
POTUSWashington Post

U.S. birthrates are plummeting. Increasing legal immigration can help.

THE DECADES-LONG decline in the U.S. birthrate accelerated in 2020, as the average number of babies born to American women over the course of their lifetimes fell to its lowest level since government record-keeping began nearly a century ago. After a decade in which the population grew at the most sluggish pace since the 1930s, last year’s slowdown in births, which intensified as the pandemic took hold, suggests a new demographic normal — one that poses daunting economic and geopolitical challenges.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

US Health Care: How COVID-19 Has Influenced Americans' Perceptions

The coronavirus pandemic has prompted many Americans to reevaluate the country's health care system. The debate about improving health care is not new, but over several months there have been changing attitudes. Americans previously showed more trust in federal public health institutions in the face of a crisis. In October...
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

Fauci U-turns on masks AGAIN as he says fully-vaccinated Americans should wear face coverings in areas with low jab rate

DR ANTHONY Fauci has flip-flopped on masks once again, telling fully vaccinated people living in areas with low vaccination rates that they should still wear face coverings. Fauci made the remarks during an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday after host Chuck Todd asked him if he'd wear a mask in a city such as Biloxi, Mississippi.