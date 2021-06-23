Strong services lift German private sector growth to 10-year high -PMI

BERLIN, June 23 (Reuters) - A services boom pushed German private sector growth to its highest level in more than a decade in June, a survey showed on Wednesday, suggesting that Europe’s largest economy ended the second quarter on a strong footing.

IHS Markit’s flash composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors that together account for more than two-thirds of the German economy, rose to 60.4 from 56.2 in the previous month.

It was the highest reading since March 2011 and easily beat a Reuters poll forecast of 57.5.

The increase was driven by a strong rise in the preliminary services PMI to 58.1 in June from 52.8 in May as authorities continued to loosen COVID-19 restrictions in light of falling infections and higher vaccination numbers.

The flash PMI for manufacturing edged up to 64.9 from 64.4 in the previous month, indicating busy factories across the country despite supply bottlenecks for semiconductors and other intermediate goods.

The strong output coupled with the persistent supply problems led to a further increase in price pressures, with rates of inflation in both input costs and output prices accelerating to record highs, the survey showed.

With COVID-19 containment measures set to be lifted further in July, the strong momentum is likely to carry over to the third quarter, IHS economist Phil Smith said.

“The recovery in employment also gathered pace in June, with the rate of job creation at an all-time high amid strong business confidence and broad-based attempts to expand staffing capacity,” Smith said.

Germany’s central bank raised its growth forecasts earlier this month and now expects the economy to reach pre-pandemic levels as soon as next quarter and grow by 3.7% this year and 5.2% next year.