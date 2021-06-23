Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Strong services lift German private sector growth to 10-year high -PMI

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago

BERLIN, June 23 (Reuters) - A services boom pushed German private sector growth to its highest level in more than a decade in June, a survey showed on Wednesday, suggesting that Europe’s largest economy ended the second quarter on a strong footing.

IHS Markit’s flash composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors that together account for more than two-thirds of the German economy, rose to 60.4 from 56.2 in the previous month.

It was the highest reading since March 2011 and easily beat a Reuters poll forecast of 57.5.

The increase was driven by a strong rise in the preliminary services PMI to 58.1 in June from 52.8 in May as authorities continued to loosen COVID-19 restrictions in light of falling infections and higher vaccination numbers.

The flash PMI for manufacturing edged up to 64.9 from 64.4 in the previous month, indicating busy factories across the country despite supply bottlenecks for semiconductors and other intermediate goods.

The strong output coupled with the persistent supply problems led to a further increase in price pressures, with rates of inflation in both input costs and output prices accelerating to record highs, the survey showed.

With COVID-19 containment measures set to be lifted further in July, the strong momentum is likely to carry over to the third quarter, IHS economist Phil Smith said.

“The recovery in employment also gathered pace in June, with the rate of job creation at an all-time high amid strong business confidence and broad-based attempts to expand staffing capacity,” Smith said.

Germany’s central bank raised its growth forecasts earlier this month and now expects the economy to reach pre-pandemic levels as soon as next quarter and grow by 3.7% this year and 5.2% next year.

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pmi#Ihs Markit#Purchasing Managers#Pmi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Related
BusinessPosted by
newschain

Inflation and pent-up demand cools services sector recovery

The UK’s all-important services industry continued its rapid recovery, although the speed of growth cooled from highs set in May, according to new data. The closely-followed IHS Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) recorded a reading of 62.4 for June – down from 62.9 for May, but still representing some of the fastest growth in output for 24 years.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Covid-hit service sector sees sharper declines in sales

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Indian services firms endured further losses of new business as the emergence of pandemic and reintroduction of containment measures restricted demand in June, according to the latest IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) released on Monday. New work intakes and output contracted at...
BusinessWNCY

Euro zone business activity soared in June as lockdowns lifted

LONDON (Reuters) – Euro zone businesses expanded activity at the fastest rate in 15 years in June as the easing of more coronavirus restrictions brought life back to the bloc’s dominant service industry, a survey showed on Monday. But that surge in growth has come at a cost as inflationary...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Japan's service sector activity contracts for 17th month as pick-up stalls

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Japan's services sector activity shrank for the 17th straight month in June as the coronavirus dampened demand at home and abroad, underscoring sluggish momentum for the world's third-largest economy. The decline in the services industry kept overall private-sector activity in contraction for a second month,...
Businessactionforex.com

China Caixin PMI services dropped to 50.3, PMI composite dropped to 50.6

China Caixin PMI Services dropped to 50.3 in June, down from 55.1, well below expectation of 55.7. There were the softest increase in activity and new work for 14-months. Staff numbers fell as capacity pressured eased. Rates of input cost and output charge inflation slowed notably. PMI Composite dropped to 50.6, down from 53.8, worst in 14-month.
Economyktwb.com

Growth in China’s June services activity falls to 14-month low: Caixin PMI

BEIJING (Reuters) – Growth in China’s services sector slowed sharply in June to a 14-month low, weighed down by a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in southern China, a private survey showed on Monday, adding to concerns the world’s second-largest economy may be starting to lose some momentum. The Caixin/Markit services...
Businessactionforex.com

UK PMI services finalized at 62.4, composite at 62.2

UK PMI Services was finalized at 62.4 in June, down slightly from May’s 62.9. That’s still the second-highest reading since October 2013. PMI Composite dropped to 62.2, down from 62.9. That’s also the second-highest reading since January 1998. Tim Moore, Economics Director at IHS Markit: “The service sector recovery remained...
Businessnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Saudi job creation accelerates to 19-month high as inflation eases

Jul. 5—RIYADH — Saudi job creation jumped to a 19-month high in June as business activity was bolstered by a sharp rise in new orders, IHS Markit said. Its purchasing managers' index (PMI) survey revealed that while input prices rose again over the month, some signs emerged that inflation may have peaked.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

UAE non-oil private sector growth weakens as pandemic impact lingers - PMI

DUBAI, July 5 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' non-oil private sector expanded for a seventh consecutive month in June, though at a pace slightly lower than in May as coronavirus measures continued to hamper business activity, a business survey showed. The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit UAE Purchasing Managers' Index...
Marketskdal610.com

Strong business activity lifts European shares; London mid-caps at record high

(Reuters) – Upbeat eurozone business activity saw European shares reverse session losses on Monday, leaving them just about half a percent away from all-time peaks, while a nearly 12% surge in Morrisons sent London mid-caps to record highs. Extending gains to a third straight session, the pan-European STOXX 600 rose...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Business Is Soaring for UK Services Firms, and So Are Prices - PMI

LONDON (Reuters) - The post-lockdown bounce-back for British services firms eased only slightly in June but price pressures jumped by the most on record, adding to signs of a further rise in inflation ahead, a survey showed on Monday. The IHS Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index for the sector edged down...
BusinessBusiness Insider

European Economics Preview: Eurozone Final Composite PMI Data Due

(RTTNews) - Final composite Purchasing Managers' survey results from euro area and the UK are due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.30 am ET, Sweden's services PMI data is due for June. At 2.45 am ET, the French statistical office Insee is slated...
BusinessBusiness Insider

China Service Sector Expands At Slower Pace In June

(RTTNews) - China's service sector expanded at a much slower pace in June as the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases and reduced travel dampened overall new business, survey results published by IHS Markit showed on Monday. The Caixin services Purchasing Managers' Index fell notably to 50.3 in June from 55.1...
BusinessBusiness Insider

India's Service Sector Contracts Sharply In June

(RTTNews) - India's service sector contracted sharply in June as the emergence of the pandemic and the reintroduction of containment measures restricted demand, survey data from IHS Markit revealed on Monday. The services Purchasing Managers' Index fell unexpectedly to 41.2 in June from 46.4 in May. Economists had forecast the...
BusinessShareCast

Eurozone business activity hits 15-year high in June

Business activity in the eurozone hit a 15-year high in June as coronavirus restrictions eased but cost pressures remained a concern, with inflation hitting its strongest since September 2000, according to a survey released on Monday. IHS Markit’s final composite purchasing managers’ index rose to 59.5 from 57.1 in May,...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Saudi Arabia Non-Oil Private Sector Growth Steady In June

(RTTNews) - Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector growth continued at a steady pace in June, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Monday. The Purchasing Managers' Index remained unchanged at 56.4 in June. Any reading above 50 indicates growth in the sector. New orders increased at the fastest pace in...
BusinessBusiness Insider

South Africa Private Sector Growth Slows In June

(RTTNews) - South Africa's private sector expanded at a softer pace in June, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Monday. The headline Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 51.0 in June from 53.2 in May. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector. Output declined for the first time...
MarketsBusiness Insider

CAC 40 Cuts Losses After PMI Data

(RTTNews) - French stocks were subdued in cautious trade on Monday after Health Minister Olivier Veran warned France could be heading for a fourth wave of the pandemic due to the Delta variant. While several top doctors and infectious diseases specialists predicted a possible spike in the virus in September,...