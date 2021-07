SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Margaret “Peggy” Anne Ahlstrom, 67, of Shullsburg, WI, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, June 20. She was born on July 21, 1953, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Francis and Harriet Hoey. She was united in marriage to Don Ahlstrom on June 17, 1972, in Shullsburg where they put down their roots and raised their family.