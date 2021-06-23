Heflin City Council looks ahead to July 4th activities

HEFLIN — During a very brief meeting Tuesday night the Heflin City Council, minus the mayor, who is out of town, discussed the city’s upcoming Fourth of July celebration.

On Friday, July 2, at 5 p.m. the festivities will get started at McIntyre Park with music and food.

The fireworks will be fired off at 9 p.m. “rain or shine” according to Rhonda Green, who was filling in for Mayor Robby Brown.

Green said that there will be various vendors, including one who will be offering fried shrimp, catfish and fried green tomatoes and another who will be selling frozen treats.

McIntyre Park is located on Coleman Street next to the Heflin Recreation Center.