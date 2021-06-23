Jesse Brown promotes whole health for veterans

On Saturday, June 12, Jesse Brown Veterans Affairs Medical Center (JBVAMC) joined the America’s Heroes Group radio show to discuss the benefits of a holistic approach to care. The guest from Jesse Brown was Dr. Caroline Wilkerson, Doctor of Acupuncture and Chinese Medicine. A Navy veteran, she is living her professional dream, serving fellow veterans at Jesse Brown for the last three years. In the Navy, she served as a Russian and Chinese language analyst.