Chicago, IL

Jesse Brown promotes whole health for veterans

The Crusader Newspaper
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, June 12, Jesse Brown Veterans Affairs Medical Center (JBVAMC) joined the America’s Heroes Group radio show to discuss the benefits of a holistic approach to care. The guest from Jesse Brown was Dr. Caroline Wilkerson, Doctor of Acupuncture and Chinese Medicine. A Navy veteran, she is living her professional dream, serving fellow veterans at Jesse Brown for the last three years. In the Navy, she served as a Russian and Chinese language analyst.

Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

