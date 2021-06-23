Cancel
Farley, IA

Laurence J. Scherrman

By Telegraph Herald
telegraphherald.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARLEY, Iowa — Laurence J. Scherrman, 87, of Farley, Iowa, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, at Sunset Park Place in Dubuque, Iowa, surrounded by his family. Visitation for Larry will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Reiff funeral Home in Farley, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 4 p.m., the Legion Auxiliary will meet in a body at 6:30 p.m., and the Farley American Legion Post services will be held at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Anyone unable to attend may send cards to Reiff Funeral Home, Attn: Larry Scherrman family, P.O. Box 99, Farley, Iowa, 52046.

www.telegraphherald.com
