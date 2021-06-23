NORTH BUENA VISTA, Iowa — Darrell J. Hefel, age 63, of North Buena Vista, Iowa, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on Monday, June 14, 2021, at his family home. To celebrate Darrell’s life, family and friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. To honor Darrell’s life, there will also be visitation at the church hall in North Buena Vista from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Immaculate Conception Church. Burial will be in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery at a later date following cremation.