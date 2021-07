Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. When you think of your body as a car, it's easy to see how crucial fuel is to get you running at peak performance. It also shows that you either want to refuel after emptying your tank or add a little more gas before you go so you don't run out on the road. At least, that's how Nancy Clark, R.D., sports dietitian and author of Nancy Clark's Sports Nutrition Guidebook sees it. "When you put food in your body, it just goes better," she says.