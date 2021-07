IOWA CITY, Iowa — Karen Louise (Tomter) Pfeiler, 75, of Iowa City, passed away unexpectedly on June 18, 2021, at her home in Iowa City. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24th, 2021, at St Peter Lutheran Church, 3200 Asbury Road in Dubuque, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed toward The Family of Karen Pfeiler in care of Lisa Gray.