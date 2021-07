This is a special year for ComPro ( comproins.com) as they celebrate 30 years of hard work and dedication to helping clients in the health insurance business. What’s the secret to their success? ComPro’s core values of perseverance, putting clients first, and expertise in the field helped make 30 successful years possible, but it’s the caring, fun-loving, experience-filled staff who have made the company flourish. The Operations Team makes their clients feel welcome and well-serviced, and the agents bring an individual touch to each client, finding a health plan that best fits their needs and solving any issues they may encounter along the way.