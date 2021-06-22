Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Texas Panhandle nurse practitioners helping bridge the gap physician shortage

By KFDA
healthleadersmedia.com
 16 days ago

The physician shortage is predicted to grow in the next 10 years, which could mean bad news, especially for those living in rural areas. The good news is, the number of nurse practitioners has grown in the last few years. “We have a population that is getting older, and so the need for primary care providers is going to increase,” said Holly Jeffreys, head of the nursing department at West Texas A&M University.

www.healthleadersmedia.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Panhandle#Nursing Home#Nurse Practitioners#Chronic Pain#West Texas A M University#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
Country
Norway
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Politics
News Break
Nursing Homes
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Health ServicesPosted by
92.7 WOBM

NJ nursing homes are struggling with major staff shortages

A new survey of nursing homes and assisted living facilities finds most continue to struggle with staffing issues after a year-long pandemic. The report, conducted by the American Health care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living, finds:. • 94% of nursing home providers said they have had a...
Health Serviceswvtf.org

New Medicaid Dental Coverage is About Public Health, too

750,000 Virginians who use Medicaid are set to gain more comprehensive dental coverage July 1st, in a policy that experts say could improve public health outcomes and costs to the healthcare system. 3.2 million Virginians have no dental insurance, according to the Virginia HealthCare Foundation. People enrolled in Medicaid request...
Hickory, NCHickory Daily Record

Medical practice welcomes family nurse practitioner

HICKORY — Swisher Internal Medicine welcomed May Lee, RN, MSN, FNP-C to the team. Lee received her Bachelor of Science in nursing from Appalachian State and her MSN Family Nurse Practitioner degree from East Carolina University. She has been practicing primary care for nine years in the area. Lee’s knowledge...
Louisiana Statewbrz.com

Louisiana hospitals grappling with nurse shortage

BATON ROUGE - The COVID-19 pandemic has shined a new spotlight on the need for more nurses. Demand has grown in nearly every state, and it's no different in Baton Rouge. Monica Nijoka is the Chief Nursing Officer at Baton Rouge General. She says nursing isn't just a job, but a calling.
Health ServicesNursing Times

Nurses welcome move to create register for clinical research practitioners

Nurse research leaders have welcomed the launch of a new professional accreditation scheme for colleagues in their teams who are not registered health professionals. Clinical research practitioners (CRPs) work alongside research nurses on the frontline supporting the delivery of clinical trials. “Accreditation demonstrates the importance of this group within our...
Walker, MNThe Pilot-Independent

Essentia Health welcomes Nurse Practitioner Kelsey Stay

Nurse Practitioner Kelsey Stay, who specializes in family medicine, is now welcoming patients at the Essentia Health-Walker Clinic. “I grew up receiving health care at an Essentia Health clinic, so I am well aware of the high-quality care they provide,” shares Stay. “I want to provide the same personal level of care for my patients that I and my family received.”
Missouri Statehealthleadersmedia.com

Missouri hospital faces ventilator shortage amid COVID-19 hospitalization surge

A Missouri hospital ran out of ventilators over the Fourth of July weekend amid a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations potentially caused by the spreading Delta variant. Coronavirus hospital patients in Springfield — a city of over 160,000 people — jumped about 27 percent over the holiday weekend as the area grapples with low immunization rates.
Health Servicesbenefitspro.com

Physician shortage could reach 124,000 by 2034

It may become increasingly difficult to find primary and secondary care over the next decade. The United States could see a shortage of between 37,800 and 124,000 physicians by 2034, according to a new study from the Association of American Medical Colleges. “The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted many of the...
EconomySFGate

CareCredit Extends Enrollment to Nurse Practitioners in States Allowing Independent Practice

CHICAGO (PRWEB) June 30, 2021. CareCredit is a health, wellness and beauty credit card dedicated to helping millions of patients get the care they want or need by offering promotional financing options. CareCredit has 11.7 million cardholders with more than $39 billion in available credit, which helps users attract new patients. Now accepted at more than 250,000 locations nationwide, the CareCredit credit card allows cardholders to make convenient monthly payments for aesthetic procedures that help them achieve the look they want. If approved, patients can use their card for additional procedures and skin care products medical spas provide (subject to credit approval; minimum monthly payments required; see carecredit.com for details).
Public Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

Physician burnout from COVID-19 predicted to impact rural communities in the Texas Panhandle

Even before the pandemic, there were predictions of a physician shortage of at least 40,000 to 150,000 physicians. However, the Association of American Medical Colleges says COVID-19 has made things even worse. According to AAMC, within the next decade, more than two in every five practicing physicians will be over the age of 65, therefore they will be at the age of retirement, which will worsen the shortage.
Arizona Stateyourvalley.net

Arizona nursing schools step up to fill shortage

The coronavirus pandemic put a very noticeable strain on health care systems across the U.S. and across the globe, but it also brought to light an issue that’s been building for years: a shortage of registered nurses, which only continues to worsen. To Our Valued Readers – Visitors to our...
Health Servicesucbjournal.com

Survey: 94% of nursing homes face staffing shortages

WASHINGTON – The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), representing more than 14,000 nursing homes and long term care facilities across the country, announced the release of a recent survey of nursing home and assisted living providers across the U.S. The results from the survey showcase the urgent need to invest in the long term care workforce, specifically to help recruit and retain staff.
Health Servicesusf.edu

Nursing Homes Hopeful New Law Will Help With Staff Shortages

Nursing home administrators in Florida are hopeful a new law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis last month will help address labor shortages in the long-term care industry. House Bill 245 created the Personal Care Attendants program, which means workers without the proper nursing assistant certification can now temporarily work at nursing homes and residential care facilities if they meet training and education requirements.
Billings, MTKULR8

Hospitals experiencing nursing shortage

BILLINGS - Walking into a major hospital like Billings Clinic, you will likely see many nurses and doctors hard at work. But when the pandemic took hold early last year, many hospitals quickly found themselves understaffed. Not much has changed since then. "Nurses are really the eyes and ears of...
Public Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

A N.J. health system can now detect highly transmissible Delta variant

The Delta variant remains a growing threat in New Jersey. Although COVID-19 infection rates continue falling, the highly transmissible coronavirus strain that originated in India still worries experts. Cases of the Delta variant have risen 20% to 25% in the past month among the samples Hackensack Meridian Health has received, according to Dr. David Perlin, chief scientific officer and senior vice president at its Center for Discovery and Innovation.
Katy, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Katy-area hospitals, educators assess nurse shortage

Katy students in the University of Houston College of Nursing train in simulation facilities, which offer hands-on clinical simulation training in a realistic environment. (Courtesy University of Houston College of Nursing) Now is the chance to help your local community succeed. Become a Patron by contributing to Community Impact Newspaper...
Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

For years, in-state education options for Alaskans seeking a career in nursing were limited. That's starting to change.

For decades, there were just a few in-state education options for Alaskans considering a career in nursing. Those options have expanded in recent years — and local health experts say the growth is a hopeful sign for a state that has in the past relied on a transient, non-resident workforce as a fragile fix for a nursing shortage that is predicted to worsen over time.
Health Serviceshealthleadersmedia.com

Distinctive nurse residency program to address nursing shortage, burn out

As the United States faces a widespread shortage of nurses, UW Health has started an ambulatory nurse residency program aimed to help new nurses begin their first professional nursing job and avoid burn out. This 12-month program began in February 2021 and was designed by UW Health for new nurses who just finished nursing school, placing them in a clinic setting (ambulatory) with a mentor (preceptor) to learn the job in a real-world setting. Additionally, the nurses take two nursing classes a month.

Comments / 0

Community Policy