Texas Panhandle nurse practitioners helping bridge the gap physician shortage
The physician shortage is predicted to grow in the next 10 years, which could mean bad news, especially for those living in rural areas. The good news is, the number of nurse practitioners has grown in the last few years. "We have a population that is getting older, and so the need for primary care providers is going to increase," said Holly Jeffreys, head of the nursing department at West Texas A&M University.