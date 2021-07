It’s been a good year for Junji Ito fans—and not just because the COVID-19 pandemic saw us all retreat into a world of darkness, unhealthy obsession, and cramming ourselves into whatever small, isolated spaces we might conceivably fit into. Just last week, Adult Swim released a new tease for the animated adaptation of Ito’s spiral-themed masterpiece Uzumaki, which managed to translate the creeping, monochromatic dread of the original manga onto the screen, despite its minimalist presentation. Now, we’ve got word about a new project that Ito himself has been working up, and it’s hard to imagine a better fit between creator and subject matter.