5012 Meridian Ave, Dinwiddie, VA 23803

Welcome Home to 5012 Meridian Avenue! This home is situated on a spacious corner lot, in a quiet neighborhood! Outside you will notice well-maintained landscaping, carport, front ramp, and double-entry driveway. Step inside where you will find a living room with picture window, hardwood floors, and a fan/light fixture. Head into the kitchen, this space offers white cabinetry, double sinks, wall-oven, and rear entry! Down the hall you will find a hall bath with tub/shower combo. The laundry room offers shelving for ease of storage. The primary bedroom is very spacious and comes with closet space and an attached half bath! There are 2 additional good-sized bedrooms that have light fixtures and offer closet space. Make your vision come alive with a fresh coat of paint & some custom upgrades! This home is the perfect canvas for those who want to add their personal touch to make it "home"!