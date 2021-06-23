Cancel
Shed Long Jr.'s solo shot propels Mariners past Rockies

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 13 days ago
Shed Long Jr. hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the eighth inning and the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Colorado Rockies 2-1 Tuesday night in the opener of a two-game series.

It was the second consecutive game in which Long homered to win the game. He hit a grand slam in the 10th inning Sunday to give Seattle a 6-2 victory against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays.

Paul Sewald (4-2) pitched a scoreless inning of relief for the victory. Fellow right-hander Kendall Graveman worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his sixth save of the season.

With one out in the eighth, Long hit a 1-1 pitch from right-hander Tyler Kinley (1-2) over the 401-foot sign in straightaway center field.

The Mariners opened the scoring in the fifth inning.

With one out, Tom Murphy reached on an infield single and Jake Fraley singled to left. Dylan Moore then grounded a single to left to load the bases.

Long, with another chance at a grand slam, struck out, but J.P. Crawford beat out a ball hit to shortstop Brendan Rodgers, diving into first base to arrive before the throw and score Murphy from third. Moore was caught off second base on the play and was tagged out to end the inning.

The Rockies tied it in the seventh on a two-out solo home run by C.J. Cron, his 10th homer of the season.

Both starters pitched well but didn’t factor into the decision.

Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland, who entered the game 0-2 with a 9.58 ERA, went six innings and allowed just one run on five hits. He walked one and struck out seven.

Mariners right-hander Chris Flexen pitched 6 2/3 innings and allowed one run on four hits. He walked two and fanned six. Flexen threw eight scoreless innings in his previous start, a 10-0 victory against the Minnesota Twins on June 15.

--Field Level Media

Reuters

Reuters

